11.19.14 4 years ago

Netflix postpones Bill Cosby”s standup special as rape allegations resurface
“At this time we are postponing the launch of the new stand up comedy special 'Bill Cosby 77,'” a company spokesperson said of the special that was scheduled to hit Netflix on Nov. 28. A rep for Cosby said it was a mutual decision to postpone the special.

