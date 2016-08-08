Netflix releases key art for ‘Marvel’s Luke Cage’

This morning, Netflix released the key art for Marvel's Luke Cage, the third series in Netflix's Marvel universe. Originally the character was introduced in Marvel's Jessica Jones and now Luke Cage follows the evolution of Cage “after he has relocated to Harlem and is in the process of picking up the pieces following his failed relationship with Jessica Jones.”

The key art features Mike Colter as Luke Cage – a man with super strength and unbreakable skin living in Harlem. The series also stars Alfre Woodard, Rosario Dawson, and Frank Whaley. The full trailer will debut tomorrow, and the series premieres on Netflix on September 30.