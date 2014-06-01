Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’: 13 comic book storylines we’d like to see in Season 1

(CBR) Production on Netflix”s “Daredevil” series has officially kicked into high gear. The series, set to shoot this summer in New York City, has found it”s Man Without Fear; “Boardwalk Empire’s” Charlie Cox will don the crimson tights to portray Matt Murdock and his crime-fighting alter-ego. Criminals of Hell”s Kitchen had best beware, because there”s a new hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Cox has his work cut out for him though, possibly even more so than the rest of his super powered peers. Daredevil”s not had an easy life as a hero; in fact, one could argue that he has just about the worst luck of any Marvel character out there – yeah, including Spider-Man. To get an idea of the wide range of torment Charlie Cox will have to endure on the big screen, we”ve come up with a list of comics that we would select to form “Daredevil’s” first 13 episode season. And if you”re still unfamiliar with the hero, you can use these 19 issues to get you up to speed.