Networks set ‘Hope for Haiti’ telethon for Jan. 22

#Anderson Cooper
01.15.10 9 years ago
In response to the devastating and tragic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this week, MTV Networks is mounting “Hope for Haiti,” a global telethon that will air on Friday, Jan. 22.
“Hope for Haiti” will air commercial-free for two primetime hours on Jan. 22, presented on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, BET, The CW, HBO, MTV, VH1 and CMT. The telethon will also be made available on MTV Networks International, CNN International and National Geographic channels worldwide.
The telethon will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles, with George Clooney in Los Angeles and Wyclef Jean in New York. Also proving context from Haiti will be CNN’s Anderson Cooper.
Donations will be split between Oxfam America, Partners in Health, the Red Cross, UNICEF and Yele Haiti Foundation, all currently operating in Haiti. 
Facebook and MySpace will be official social media partners, driving donations and tune-in.
Talent for for the telethon will be announced in the week to come.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Anderson Cooper
TAGSANDERSON COOPERgeorge clooneyHope For Haitimtv networkswyclef jean

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP