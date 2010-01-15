Networks set ‘Hope for Haiti’ telethon for Jan. 22

In response to the devastating and tragic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this week, MTV Networks is mounting “Hope for Haiti,” a global telethon that will air on Friday, Jan. 22.

“Hope for Haiti” will air commercial-free for two primetime hours on Jan. 22, presented on ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CNN, BET, The CW, HBO, MTV, VH1 and CMT. The telethon will also be made available on MTV Networks International, CNN International and National Geographic channels worldwide.

The telethon will be broadcast from New York and Los Angeles, with George Clooney in Los Angeles and Wyclef Jean in New York. Also proving context from Haiti will be CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Donations will be split between Oxfam America, Partners in Health, the Red Cross, UNICEF and Yele Haiti Foundation, all currently operating in Haiti.

Facebook and MySpace will be official social media partners, driving donations and tune-in.

Talent for for the telethon will be announced in the week to come.