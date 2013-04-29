Neutral Milk Hotel announces reunion tour dates

That Neutral Milk Hotel reunion tour you were hoping for? The one featuring more than just Jeff Mangum? Well, so far, let’s just hope you live in the South or Asia.

For the first time since 1998, the indie rockers will be performing live, with five dates announce for Athens, Ga., Asheville, NC… Tokyo and Taipei, Taiwan. On the band’s website, there is the promise of “more to come,” with “more” probably indicating additional dates.

The lineup will be Mangum, Scott Spillane, Julian Koster and Jeremy Barnes, which is the crew that came together to support 1996’s “On Avery Island”; they all performed on 1998’s masterful “In the Aeroplane Over the Sea.” Athens is the band’s hometown.

NMH’s last live performance together was in October 1998. The reclusive Mangum has been touring mostly solo over the past two years. NMH have released only two studio albums to date.

Neutral Milk Hotel 2013 Tour Dates:

10/22: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club *

10/23: Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club #

10/25: Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium # &

10/28: Taipei, TW @ Hostess Club Festival

12/01: Tokyo, JP @ Hostess Club Festival

* = w/ Elf Power

# = w/ Half Japanese

& = w/ Daniel Johnston