‘Never Let Me Go,’ ‘King’s Speech’ and Ken Burns’ ‘Tenth Inning’ headline Telluride 2010 premieres

The 37th Annual Telluride Film Festival announced a good portion of its lineup this morning on the eve of the annual awards season kick off event.

Headlining the festival are premieres of Mark Romanek’s “Never Let Me Go” with Carey Mulligan, Andrew Garfield and Keira Knightley, Tom Hooper’s “The King’s Speech” with Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush, and

Peter Weir’s “The Way Back.” There is also a strong slate of intriguing documentaries including Charles Fergueson’s “Inside Job,” Errol Morris’ “Tabloid,” Ken Burns’ “The Tenth Inning” and Martin Scorsese and Kent Jones’ “A Letter to Elia.”

Films that are looking to capitalize on buzz from premieres earlier in the year (mostly at Cannes) include Mike Leigh’s “Another Year,” Stephen Frears’ entertaining “Tamara Drewe,” Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu’s “Biutiful,” Sylvian Chromet’s “The Illusionist,” Xavier Beauvois’ “Of Gods and Men” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Incendies.”

The festival also has a number of unannounced “sneak previews” that will be revealed throughout the festival. A slew of potential awards contenders should be part of that mix. In the meantime, a complete rundown of this year’s publicly announced slate is listed below.

The 37th Telluride Film Festival runs from Friday, Sept. 3 through Monday, Sept. 6 in Telluride, Colorado.

A LETTER TO ELIA

(d. Martin Scorsese and Kent Jones, U.S., 2010)

ANOTHER YEAR

(d. Mike Leigh, U.K., 2010)

BIUTIFUL

(d. Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexico, 2010)

CARLOS

(d. Olivier Assayas, France, 2010)

CHICO AND RITA

(d. Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal Spain-Cuba, 2010)

THE FIRST GRADER

(d. Justin Chadwick, U.K., 2010)

THE FIRST MOVIE

(d. Mark Cousins, U.K., 2009)

HAPPY PEOPLE: A YEAR IN THE TAIGA

(d. Dmitry Vasyukov with Werner Herzog, Germany, 2010)

IF I WANT TO WHISTLE, I WHISTLE

(d. Florin Serban, Romania, 2010)

THE ILLUSIONIST

(d. Sylvain Chomet, U.K., France, 2010)

INCENDIES

(d. Denis Villeneuve, Canada, 2010)

INSIDE JOB

(d. Charles Ferguson, U.S., 2010)

THE KINGS SPEECH

(d. Tom Hooper, U.K., 2010)

LE QUATTRO VOLTE

(d. Michelangelo Frammartino, Italy, 2010)

NEVER LET ME GO

(d. Mark Romanek, U.K./U.S., 2010)

OF GODS AND MEN

(d. Xavier Beauvois, France, 2010)

OKA! AMERIKEE

(d. Lavinia Currier, U.S.-Central African Republic, 2010)

POETRY

(d. Lee Chang-dong, Korea, 2010)

PRECIOUS LIFE

(d. Shlomi Eldar, Israel, 2010)

THE PRINCESS OF MONTPENSIER

(d. Bertrand Tavernier, France, 2010)

TABLOID

(d. Errol Morris, U.S., 2010)

TAMARA DREWE

(d. Stephen Frears, U.K., 2010)

THE TENTH INNING

(d. Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, U.S., 2010)

THE WAY BACK

(d. Peter Weir, U.K., 2010)

