New 3-D ‘Spider-Man’ set to take on ‘Star Trek 2’

Director Sam Rami and stars Tobey Maguire and Kristen Dunst have barely left the franchise, but Sony Pictures is wasting no time getting things up and running for their new incarnation of “Spider-Man.”
Currently untitled, the project already has a new director on board — Marc Webb of “500 Days of Summer” fame — and a screenwriter — James Vanderbilt — best known for David Fincher’s “Zodiac” and the upcoming “The Losers.” While casting for the pivotal role of Peter Parker is still underway, Sony Pictures announced today that the film be released in 3-D and will hit theaters on July 2, 2012.
Blake said in a statement, “Spider-Man is the ultimate summer movie-going experience, and we”re thrilled the filmmakers are presenting the next installment in 3D. Spider-Man is one of the most popular characters in the world, and we know audiences are eager and excited to discover Marc”s fantastic vision for Peter Parker and the franchise.”
Much more intriguing is the fact the new date will pit “Spider-Man” versus Paramount Pictures’ currently untitled “Star Trek” sequel. The highly-anticipated second installment of J.J. Abrams global blockbuster is currently scheduled to open on June 29, 2012. That’s only three days before the new “Spider-Man” hits theaters.
Studios usually attempt to avoid other potential blockbusters that are going after the same demo, even in the highly competitive summer months. History has not been kind to such battles. Most noteworthy was in 2000 when Warner Bros. “The Perfect Storm” severly hampered the box office of Mel Gibson’s “The Patriot” over the July 4th weekend. Whether Paramount will blink under this scenario and move “Star Trek 2” or see if Sony backs off is unclear.
Why do I get the feeling that the “making of” documentary of the Spider-Man reboot will be more interesting than the film itself? Especially with the $80 mil budget..
If I had to choose between Spiderman and ST, I’d choose Spiderman. Star Trek is so played out that they had to go back and start from the beginning.
Spiderman at least has some stories left to tell before it too gets tired.
Star Trek will get my money. I cant believe they rebooted Spiderman already. That’s just laughable. This new ‘younger’ spiderman series will ceratinly be a steaming pile of pop non-sense.
Umm… John W… what the frak do you think they’re doing with Spider-Man?
They’re ALSO going back to the beginning.
This reboot of a ten year old franchise will actually follow the highly successful “Ultimate Spider-Man” story line (so hopefully, we’ll be getting mechanical web shooters!).
So, your logic and reasoning is unsound.
And no one who saw Star Trek would say it’s “played-out.” The NEW Star Trek movie universe is WIDE OPEN.
Go check out Webb’s movie. I was skeptical of giving the biggest super hero franchise to a guy who’s only done one movie, but after seeing his movie I say he can have it. As long as he can learn how to pull off some action scenes in 3D, I think he’ll make a good movie.
First off the worst thing they could do is give spiderman mechanical web shooters second Spiderman will bump the date, this franchise will fall on its face against Star Trek and I’m a huge Spiderman fan. Star Trek is fresher and doesn’t have the controversy surrounding it that this reboot has. Sony will either move the date or sorely regret ridding themselves of raimi and maguire
Oh, please. “Star Trek” is fresh? Yeah, there have only been a dozen movies over the past 20 years. Oh, but wait: The last movie was a REBOOT with a new cast. Much like the new Spiderman movie will be. As for Raimi, he was the worst thing about the previous Spiderman movies, with his cheesy Freeze Frames and emo piano scenes.
Sony is budgeting the new Spider-Man at $80 million? How in the hell are they going to make a summer tent pole superhero movie for $80 million? The Spider-Man reboot will be horrid!!
So they raped another movie with the new Twilight formula: highschool + teenager Drama = countless masses of imbeciles giving you money…
:( Im not gonna watch it… I prefer Spidey to go down in flames in my mind than to see him fade away like this…
What I find amusing is that you’ve apparently never read a Spiderman comic, or even seen any of the previous movies. Spiderman has ALWAYS been about teenagers. The fact that you don’t know that makes me wonder why you’re even commenting.
The whole point is what’s wrong with the original Spidey movie franchise? It’s not like the original Batman movie whereby it crash into a heap of pathetic flame when it rolls into the 4th movie (Batman & Robin), and after which, there was a long long hiatus with no follow up movies. Also, the first movie features somewhat outdated Bat-tecnology (remember Joker visiting the museum with such an old boombox?) Under those situation, YES!, it needs a reboot of the franchise.
But the Spidey franchise is still fresh in our mind. Looking back at the first Spidey movie, I don’t see any outdated scenes. Apparently, Sony or Marvel/Disney seems to be swayed by the successes of those recent high school box office busters like Twilight. The whole point, as what one of the comments had mentioned, is that Spider-Man might have originate as a teenage boy’s adventure, but when we’re talking about adapting a comic story into a full-fledge movie, I expect the whole plot to take on a more mature & adult role.
If they are really determined to fuse Peter Parker into High School Musical style of plot, I’m sorry, but I foresee another blockbuster doom!
And bring in that Taylor Lautner to play Peter Parker. That’ll give the franchise new abs … I mean ‘new legs.’
Like Marvin said the Spiderman movies are still fresh in our minds. Except for the last movie I thought they were good so why reboot anyway? They should concentrate on other characters or bringing characters together like Fantastic 4 or Hulk.
true that no good cangeing pepole they all sucked bad lol
Star Trek was the best movie of 2009. Star Trek 2 will be the best movie of 2012. Spider-Man has no chance even though i would still like to see a good version of that character. Something like Incredible Hulk v Hulk. If you catch my drift.
i cant believe they are rebooting spiderman,ever hear the term if it aint broke dont fix it.