New ‘Almost Human’ pictures feature Karl Urban, Michael Ealy and Minka Kelly

05.13.13 5 years ago 10 Comments
With “Star Trek” star Karl Urban and familiar TV and movie favorites like Michael Ealy, Lili Taylor, Mackenzie Crook and Minka Kelly, FOX’s “Almost Human” would already be highly anticipated even without a creative team that includes J.J. Abrams and J.H. Wyman (“Fringe”).
FOX has scheduled “Almost Human” for Mondays at 8 p.m. this fall after FOX’s October baseball lull.
Check out the first gallery and episodic pictures from the high-profile drama:

TAGSALMOST HUMANFoxKarl UrbanMICHAEL EALYMINKA KELLYUpfronts 2013

