New ‘Amazing Race’ cast features NFL Players and Baseball Wives

While “Survivor” continues to trot out an assortment of returning players and stealth stars, “The Amazing Race” announced its 23rd cast on Wednesday (August 28) morning with a group that eschews fame and familiarity for freshness and diversity.
There are some recognizable names, of course. NFL fans might know former players and teammates Chester Pitts II and Ephraim Salaam and while baseball aficionados may not know Nicky Getz and Kim DeJesus, their husbands Chris and David might ring a bell if you’re in a really deep fantasy league.
The newly announced cast also includes NHL ice dancers Ashley & Ally, wacky theater performers Joseph & Shane and Married ER Docs Travis & Nicole. Plus, there are the usual assortment of dating couples, best buddies and at least one father-daughter team.
The 11 teams will hit the road for destinations including Chile, Norway and Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 29 on CBS.
We’ve interviewed all of the teams, plus host Phil Keoghan and that coverage will be coming close to premiere.
For now, check out the teams below:
I am a sucker for a crazy beard.
I’m excited to go back to Norway, but I find it a little odd that they’d cast a television personality from a different network. Have they ever done that before? I guess so long as Salaam isn’t wearing Fox Sports 1 shirts everywhere they can edit out any mentions they want, so it’s not a huge deal.
Rugman11 – They didn’t know that’s where he was gonna be when they hired him, I suspect… It’s a relatively new gig…
-Daniel
That makes sense. I know he was doing podcasts for ESPN’s Grantland site, but I don’t know if he was doing any TV work for them. I guess I thought he was doing some ESPN shows before moving to Fox but maybe not.
I hope CBS and TWC have resolved their stupid feud by then or I’m going to be very, very unhappy (in addition to being pissed off like I am now) :(
Looking forward to this. Especially since I’ll probably be skipping Survivor due to their Colton policy.
It’ll be interesting to see how the Houston TV stations deal with this: the show is on CBS (KHOU channel 11 here) but Pitts was recently hired as a new sportscaster on the NBC (KPRC channel 2) station. CBS won’t want to promote their rival’s 10pm news, and NBC won’t want to promote their rival’s Sunday night show.