New ‘Amazing Race’ cast features NFL Players and Baseball Wives

While “Survivor” continues to trot out an assortment of returning players and stealth stars, “The Amazing Race” announced its 23rd cast on Wednesday (August 28) morning with a group that eschews fame and familiarity for freshness and diversity.

There are some recognizable names, of course. NFL fans might know former players and teammates Chester Pitts II and Ephraim Salaam and while baseball aficionados may not know Nicky Getz and Kim DeJesus, their husbands Chris and David might ring a bell if you’re in a really deep fantasy league.

The newly announced cast also includes NHL ice dancers Ashley & Ally, wacky theater performers Joseph & Shane and Married ER Docs Travis & Nicole. Plus, there are the usual assortment of dating couples, best buddies and at least one father-daughter team.

The 11 teams will hit the road for destinations including Chile, Norway and Abu Dhabi on Sunday, September 29 on CBS.

We’ve interviewed all of the teams, plus host Phil Keoghan and that coverage will be coming close to premiere.

For now, check out the teams below: