New Arcade Fire single due June 1?

News of fresh music from Montreal rock troupe Arcade Fire has been coming out in a trickle. Up until recently, pretty much all we knew is that they were collaborating with Spike Jonze on some film project and that they’re set to headline some festivals (only one of which is in the U.S: Lollapalooza on Aug. 8.).

Not to leave us dangling, the band has slapped a postcard up on its website.

“Howdy yall – Just finishing up pressing our 12″. Should be in stores in the next couple weeks, God willing. Good luck with finals, see you this Summer! AF.” It was addressed to The Internet.

Meanwhile, Amazon has listed a single up due for June 1 called “Suburb”/”Month of May.” Merge nor the band has confirmed thishappening, though we imagine Amazon.com doesn’t really have need to just make this information up.

Oh, and by the way, loving the new website, guys.