New ‘Arrow’ trailer sets up HUGE changes in season 4

#Arrow
01.19.16 2 years ago

In this new trailer for the second half of “Arrow” season four, Oliver Queen and Team Arrow are literally out for blood. Certain members of the team are in the hospital, and Oliver even asks himself how far he is willing to go to defeat Darhk.  

During the last few seasons of “Arrow” Oliver has sworn of killing. That vow may change now that the people he loves are being caught in Darhk's crosshairs. If Oliver is willing to kill again, something terrible must happen to trigger that response in him.

We know in the season four winter finale that Felicity was shot, and that she may be injured or dead when the season returns. There's been a lot of buzz online about Felicity's fate. Is she in the grave that Oliver visits? Does she suffer an injury that makes her take on the Barbara Gordon/Oracle persona? 

We also know that Roy Harper and Nyssa are coming back, and Thea is in the hospital in the trailer, does something happen to her? Does Roy come back because Thea dies? It's all speculation at this point, but the trailer sets up some huge scenarios, including a showdown between Oliver and Darhk, Baron Blitz, and Nyssa and Katana. 

Check out the trailer below and keep your eyes peeled for a lot of familiar faces:  

“Arrow” returns to The CW Wednesday, January 20 at 8/7C. 

