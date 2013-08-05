New art unveiled for DC’s upcoming Villians Month

#Justice League Dark #Justice League #Superman #DC Comics
and 08.05.13 5 years ago

(CBR) Wrapping up the week, DC Comics has released new art from a vast array of Villains Month issues, including “Green Lantern” #23.1: Relic, “Justice League” #23.1: Darkseid, “Superman” 23.1: Bizarro, “Justice League Dark” #23.1: Creeper and “Justice League of America:” #7.1: Deadshot. Check out the new art of the September-debuting issues below.

