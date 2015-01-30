New ‘Age of Ultron’ TV spot is more of the same…wait, is that Grey Hulk?

Last night, Marvel put out their first TV spot for “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and at first, I didn”t think anything about it. Marvel is playing it close the vest with the plot, and the commercial didn”t show us anything we hadn”t seen before.

But the way the ad was cut together made me realize something about Bruce Banner”s epic Hulk tantrum that they keep focusing on. Check it out and pay attention to the lighting filters and then meet me below!

Did you see it? There are two different fights spliced together. One is the Hulkbuster fight, where Tony and Bruce are duking it out, most likely in a well-intentioned attempt at Hulk damage control. Bruce is angry, out-of-control, and very, very green.

But that bit where the Hulk kicks the cop car like Rocket Raccoon kicks grass? The warm color palette used in every other shot of the Hulkbuster fight is absent, replaced with muted blues that indicate a different sequence. So is it the new color scheme that makes Banner”s alter ego look different, or it could be that we”re seeing Grey Hulk?

Hard to say. But after (legitimate) gripes by fans that Bruce got really convenient control over his lifelong rage issues just in time for the final battle for New York in the first “Avengers” movie, it wouldn”t surprise me if Marvel tries to bring a kinder, more cerebral Hulk to the table by the end of ‘Age of Ultron.”

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” arrives in theaters on May 1, 2015.