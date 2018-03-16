Everything We Learned From The New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

The last Avengers: Infinity War trailer has arrived, and it’s almost entirely new footage from the movie. Among other things, just what’s happening with the plot is much clearer. Of course, it’s also all bad news for our heroes, but hey, they’re used to it.
Half The Team Will Be Trapped In Space, Thanks To A Mysterious Flying Ring
It looks like Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland) will get lost in space after Spidey tries to stop that flying ring over one of the boroughs, and Iron Man tries to save him. Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) also seems to track them down, but he has fancy teleporting powers, so he has a smoother ride. Instead, they’re trapped on a junk planet and meet 60% of the Guardians of the Galaxy; we see Rocket and Groot hanging out with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) as he forges a new hammer.
But at least Spidey is having fun:
