New Batman TV series ‘Gotham’ has found its Detective James Gordon

FOX’s upcoming Batman spin-off series “Gotham” has found a Detective Gordon who already has extensive experience in law enforcement.

“Southland” star Ben McKenzie will play the lead character of Gordon in the series which takes place in Gotham City before Bruce Wayne becomes Batman.

As a young war hero-turned-homicide detective, Gordon will experience the mean streets of the city without the Dark Knight watching over it. Eventually, Gordon will be promoted to police commissioner.

“Gotham” will also reportedly include younger incarnations of Wayne (who will be “around 12”), his butler Alfred Pennyworth, and villains including the Joker, Catwoman, the Riddler, and the Penguin. More casting announcements will likely be coming soon.

The show, from Warner Bros. TV, has a series commitment at FOX. The pilot is being written and executive produced by Bruno Heller (“The Mentalist”), while co-executive producer Danny Cannon (“Judge Dredd”) will direct.

Gordon was memorably played by Oscar nominee Gary Oldman in Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy, while Pat Hingle took on the role in the ’90s Tim Burton-Joel Schumacher films.

McKenzie played Officer Ben Sherman on “Southland,” which initially ran on NBC before moving to TNT for four seasons. It was cancelled in 2013.

Prior to “Southland,” McKenzie starred on FOX’s “The O.C.” He’ll soon be seen alongside Pierce Brosnan, Jessica Alba and Salma Hayek in “How to Make Love Like an Englishman.”

Do you think McKenzie is a good choice?