New blood in the top 10 as Lady Antebellum reclaims No. 1 on The Billboard 200

After a week of hard-hitting new releases, Lady Antebellum’s “Need You Now” still beats out the competition to reclaim the No. 1 spot on The Billboard 200.
The album slide up one slot with a 6% sales increase to 126,000. “Need You Now” started at the summit when it debuted six weeks ago; it stayed an extra week then slid down to No. 2 after a good run by Sade’s “Soldier of Love.”
That effort flip-flops with Lady Antebellum to No. 2 with 79,000 (37%).
A six-song effort, “Hillbilly Bone,” from Blake Shelton is still big enough a deal to land at No. 3 with 71,000. It’s a cheaper release, too, part of it’s draw; the plan is to release a couple more equally short sets by the end of the year. Looks like an effective experiment so far.
Another country act — but also a former “American Idol” finalist — Danny Gokey bows inside the top tier, at No. 4 with 65,000 sold of his post-AI debut “My Best Days.”
How does that fare compared to the other Season Eight finalists? “Kris Allen” bowed with a weak chart position at No. 11 but with 80,000 copies; Adam Lambert’s “For Your Entertainment” went to No. 3 with 198,000 and Allison Iraheta, who finished in fourth behind Gokey, had her “Just Like You” start at No. 35 with 32,000.
The “Almost Alice” compilation — with songs inspired by “Alice in Wonderland” performed by artists like Avril Lavigne and Pete Wentz — debuts at No. 5 with 58,000. Lifehouse’s fifth album “Smoke and Mirrors” starts at No. 6 with 54,000.
Lady Gaga’s “The Fame” moves 5-7 (49,000; +2%) and Black Eyed Peas’ “The E.N.D.” 4-8 (46,000; -7%).
R&B performer Raheem DeVaughn’s “The Love and MasterPeace” enters The Billboard 200 at No. 9 with 45,000 and country singer Easton Corbin’s self-title set rounds it out at No. 10 with 43,000.
Despite the artist’s major radio hits, “Jason Derulo” just missed the top 10, at No. 11 with 42,000.
