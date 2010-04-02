New Bob Dylan songs surface for Renee Zellweger’s ‘My Own Love Song’

Sixteen new Bob Dylan songs are making their way into “My Own Love Song,” starring Renee Zellweger as an out-of-luck singer-songwriter.

The musical movie — which is what some are describing as “Crazy Hear” with a woman lead — is helmed by “Vie en la Rose” director Olivier Dahan, with Forest Whitaker co-starring. The soundtrack is headed up by Dylan, who cobbled some of the writing/recording sessions for the movie together for an entirely separate album, 2009’s “Together Through Life.” Tracks from that set, as well as these unreleased tracks, are what will be heard in the film.

Zellweger can be heard singing one song, Dylan’s “Life Is Hard,” at the end of the first trailer below; his performance of his own song “Precious Angel” is at the beginning.

The “Chicago” actress is also singing on American classic “This Land Is Your Land” in international trailer, also below, though don’t forget to enjoy some Chopin in the clip as well.

Consequence of Sound unearthed a complete list of songs to be included in the film, though no telling what would ultimately be on a released soundtrack. See the tracklist below the video embeds.

“My Own Love Song” debuts at Tribeca Film Festival and is screening, as well, in France on April 7. No distributor has signed on to the project yet.

Here is the “My Own Love Song” tracklist:

Bob Dylan – Forgetful Heart (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – Life Is Hard (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – Sweeping The Floor (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Bumble Bee (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Jane”s Lament (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Joey”s Theme (Dylan) *

Ron Eaton – Preludes, Opus 28 #6 in b Minor (Chopin)

Bob Dylan – I Feel A Change Coming On (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – Driving South (Dylan) *

Georges Drakoulias – What Good Am I (Dylan)

Forest Whitaker – What Good Am I (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – Back Alley (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Snow Falling (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Billie #30 (Dylan) *

Chopin Nocturne 7

Renee Zellweger – Precious Angel (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – Road Weary (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Click Clack (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Life Is Hard (Dylan) (instrumental)

Bob Dylan – Robbie Robert”s Lament (Dylan) *

Robert Johnson – Me And The Devil Blues

Bob Dylan – New Orleans Drums (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Janet”s Step (Dylan) *

Source Music – Late Night Blues For Leroy Carr

Ron Eaton – Preludes, Opus 28 #4 in e Minor (Chopin)

Don Sparks – I Believe In You

Bob Dylan – Swingin” (Dylan) *

Bob Dylan – Blues Club (Playback) (Dylan) *

Renee Zellweger – This Land Is Your Land

Bob Dylan – It”s All Good (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – East Texas (Dylan) *

The Bourbon Street Stompers – Down By The Riverside

Georges Darkoulias – What Good Am I (Dylan)

Ron Eaton – Preludes, Opus 28 #15 in Db Major (Chopin)

Renee Zellweger – Life Is Hard (Dylan)

Bob Dylan – Beyond Here Lies Nothing (Dylan)

* = New Song