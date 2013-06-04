Watch: New ‘Breaking Bad’ teaser is a smoke-filled reminder of Season 5 return

Prepare to be frustrated with your first tease of “Breaking Bad” Season 5’s second half.

The critically-acclaimed drama’s final eight episodes aren’t due to begin airing until August 11, but in the meantime AMC has revealed an agonizingly-brief 10-second teaser (complete with 30-second ad tacked to the front) that features nothing but a curl of meth-smoke against a green background along with the woe-inducing voiceover: “All bad things must come to an end.” Sigh.

Check out the teaser and a similarly-themed one-sheet for the new episodes below.