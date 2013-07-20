New ‘Catching Fire’ trailer revealed at Comic-Con: Watch

Jennifer Lawrence is ready for war.

The brand new railer for the highly-anticipated “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” was unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con today.

The first’s film’s victorious tributes Katniss Everdeen (Lawrence) and Peeta Mellark (Josh Hutcherson) find that their challenges are just beginning as they return home to District 12 from their victory tour. While the initial trailer focused more on Katniss and Peeta, the new trailer revolves more around the civil unrest brewing in Panem. The tension threatens to break out into a full-fledged revolution on the eve of the 75th Hunger Games, in which Katniss and Peeta will go up against previous games winners, including fan favorite Finnick Odair (Sam Claflin).

What the trailer doesn’t show much of is the games themselves. The stakes are even higher for Katniss this time around, however. President Snow (Donald Sutherland) reminds her that despite her success in the first games,”They were games.” He then asks, “Would you like to be in a real war?”

Watch the trailer here:

“Catching Fire” also stars Liam Hemsworth, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Amanda Plummer, Jeffrey Wright, Woody Harrelson and Jena Malone.

“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens November 22.

