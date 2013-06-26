New ‘Catching Fire’ trailer will be unveiled at Comic-Con 2013 panel

#Jennifer Lawrence
06.26.13 5 years ago

Katniss is coming to Comic-Con, so you may want to get in line for Hall H now. 

Lionsgate announced their plans for their panel too take place on Saturday, July 20 at the San Diego Comic-Con, where fans will get a sneak peek at “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as well as “I, Frankenstein.”

The panel will include an exclusive new trailer for “Catching Fire” The studio’s press release promises that talent from “Catching Fire” will take part in the panel, but they haven’t yet announced who exactly will be on hand. 

The highly-anticpated sequel “Catching Fire” features the return of stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, plus newcomers Sam Claflin, Jena Malone and Phillip Seymour Hoffman. 

Also part of the panel will be the upcoming action-horror film “I, Frankenstein,” a new take on the classic Mary Shelley horror story starring Aaron Eckhart, Yvonne Strahovski and Bill Nighy. Con attendees will be treated to a Q&A with some of the film’s talent, and never-before-seen footage from “I, Frankenstein”

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens November 22, while “I, Frankenstein” opens January 24, 2014.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jennifer Lawrence
TAGSAARON ECKHARTBill NighyCATCHING FIREComicCon 2013HUNGER GAMESI FRANKENSTEINJENNIFER LAWRENCEkatniss everdeenYVONNE STRAHOVSKI

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 18 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP