New ‘Catching Fire’ trailer will be unveiled at Comic-Con 2013 panel

Katniss is coming to Comic-Con, so you may want to get in line for Hall H now.

Lionsgate announced their plans for their panel too take place on Saturday, July 20 at the San Diego Comic-Con, where fans will get a sneak peek at “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire” as well as “I, Frankenstein.”

The panel will include an exclusive new trailer for “Catching Fire” The studio’s press release promises that talent from “Catching Fire” will take part in the panel, but they haven’t yet announced who exactly will be on hand.

The highly-anticpated sequel “Catching Fire” features the return of stars Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Liam Hemsworth, plus newcomers Sam Claflin, Jena Malone and Phillip Seymour Hoffman.

Also part of the panel will be the upcoming action-horror film “I, Frankenstein,” a new take on the classic Mary Shelley horror story starring Aaron Eckhart, Yvonne Strahovski and Bill Nighy. Con attendees will be treated to a Q&A with some of the film’s talent, and never-before-seen footage from “I, Frankenstein”

“Hunger Games: Catching Fire” opens November 22, while “I, Frankenstein” opens January 24, 2014.