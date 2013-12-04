Happy new year: R. Kelly’s ‘Trapped in the Closet’ to return in 2014

2014 is shaping up to be cray: New chapters of R. Kelly’s “Trapped in the Closet” will air on IFC next year.

The hip-hopera that shocked/confused/delighted the world in 2005 returned to the cable network last year , which aired 11 new chapters about Sylvester (played by Kelly), his mistress, his wife, a midget stripper and more insane characters.

In its announcement today, IFC said to expect “more Pimp Lucius, more Reverend Mosely, more everything that you love about ‘Trapped in the Closet,'” oh, and “more drama” (duh).