Watch: Hayley Atwell delivers a low blow in new ‘Marvel One Shot: Agent Carter’ clip

Peggy Carter is a tough woman to pin down.

Hayley Atwell isn’t going down without a fight in the latest clip from “Marvel One Shot: Agent Carter,” a short that will be included as an extra on “Iron Man 3’s” forthcoming home-video release. Directed by Louis D’Esposito (who also helmed “Marvel One Shot: Item 47”), the film centers of Peggy’s search for the mysterious “Zodiac” one year after the events depicted in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Check out the clip below and let us know what you think.

“Iron Man 3” hits Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray, DVD, digital copy and On Demand September 24. You can view a previously-released clip from “Agent Carter” here.