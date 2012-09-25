New ‘Cloud Atlas’ character banners tease bold sci-fi vision

09.25.12 6 years ago

Will audiences spark to “Cloud Atlas”?

With the new sci-fi/fantasy epic from the Wachowskis and Tom Tykwer only a month out from release, the answer to that question remains in serious doubt. Following its premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, the film received quite a bit of praise from critics (Drew called it “a unique and beautiful work of film art that dares to dream big” in his review), even as a handful of outlets lambasted it for being “pretentious” and, in one reviewer’s case, a “totally unparalleled disaster.”

Nevertheless, Warner Bros. is moving full steam ahead with its marketing campaign for the upcoming adaptation (it’s based on the 2004 novel of the same name by David Mitchell), which yesterday was also confirmed for an IMAX release in select theaters. In addition, the studio has released seven stunning new banners for the film featuring several key members of the cast including Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Jim Broadbent, Doona Bae and Hugo Weaving. You can check them all out in the gallery below.

“Cloud Atlas” hits theaters on October 26.

Official synopsis:

An epic story of humankind in which the actions and consequences of our lives impact one another throughout the past, present, and future as one soul is shaped from a murderer into a savior and a single act of kindness ripples out for centuries to inspire a revolution.

