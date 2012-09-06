New ‘Cloud Atlas’ trailer drops in advance of Toronto bow

Andy Wachowski, Lana Wachowski and Tom Tykwer are all set to blow Toronto audiences’ minds with the premiere of “Cloud Atlas” in a few short days. Everything I’ve heard about the ambitious ensemble project ends up pointing to “it’s not for everyone,” but each new nugget certainly makes me think it’ll be for me.

A few weeks ago Warner Bros. tossed out a six-minute initial trailer for the film, an “extended first look,” which did a great job of pre-immersing the audience in the world of the narrative (which is taken from David Mitchell’s novel of the same name). And now, with the film getting ready for its close-up in Canada, things have been whittled down for an official trailer.

I’d have to think cutting trailers for this film is almost as difficult as seeing the whole production through. How do you find a throughline and steer away from confusing audiences while being inclusive enough to represent the entirety of the ensemble and the various settings they inhabit over the course of the film? Madness.

But kudos on including the “deja vu” line. I got a chuckle out of that. Must have been a glitch in The Matrix, Mr. Broadbent.

Check out the new trailer, courtesy of Apple, below, and give us your thoughts in the comments section.



“Cloud Atlas” premieres at the Toronto Film Festival on September 8. It opens nationwide on October 26.