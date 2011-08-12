New Coldplay album, ‘Mylo Xyloto’ drops Oct. 25

Can it possibly be a good thing when the title of a new album needs a pronunciation guide? We”ve known it was coming this fall, but now we have a drop date for Coldplay”s fifth studio album: “Mylo Xyloto” will come out Oct. 25 in the U.S. (Oct. 24 in the rest of the world). Makes you yearn for the days of “X &Y,” doesn”t it?

“Mylo Xyloto” (pronounced my-lo zyletoe), out on Capitol Records, is the British group”s first since 2008″s Grammy-winning “Vida La Vida.” The album, available in digital, CD, and vinyl formats (including a 180-gram vinyl edition and a Pop-Up Album version with a hardback book), was produced by Markus Davs, Daniel Green and Rik Simpson. Plus, Brian Eno is credited with “enoxification and additional composition.” Yeah, it”s a made-up wordl, but we love that Eno is so well-known for his dense, atmospheric production style that we kind of know exactly what “enoxification” sounds like.

The CD features “reversible” color art, meaning 50% of the CDS will be packaged with the full color artwork for the cover, while the other 50% will come with the CD booklet flipped with a die-cut sheet featuring the silver initials “M X” over the color image.

Much more importantly, the second single, “Paradise,” comes out Sept. 12, and follows “Every Teardrop is a Waterfall.”

Coldplay continues its tour of major festivals with the Austin (Texas) City Limits Festival, Sept. 16. Here is my colleague Katie Hasty”s stellar review of Coldplay”s headlining Lollapalooza show last week.