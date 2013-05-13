New ‘Dads’ pictures show Giovanni Ribisi, Seth Green and more

#Seth MacFarlane
05.13.13 5 years ago

Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi are teaming up to star in this new FOX comedy from Seth MacFarlane, Alec Sulkin, and Wellesley Wild, the producers of “Family Guy.”  Also appearing in the show are Peter Riegert and Martin Mull.  Mull and Riegert play the fathers of Green and Ribisi’s characters, who opt to move back in with their kids.  The younger two men, childhood friends, are now business partners in a successful gaming venture.  We expect chaos ensues when the older encroach on the lives of the younger two.

FOX is launching the show at 8:00pm on Tuesday nights as the start of a two hour sitcom block.

Check out some new images from the series:

TOPICS#Seth MacFarlane
TAGSdadsFoxGIOVANNI RIBISIMARTIN MULLPeter Riegertseth greenSETH MACFARLANEUpfronts 2013

