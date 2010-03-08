New ‘Dancing with the Stars’ co-host announced

ABC has announced the new co-host joining Tom Bergeron on “Dancing with the Stars” and it’s a woman who knows a few things about the show and its tradition of celebrity-driven hoofing.

“Dancing with the Stars” Season Seven winner Brooke Burke will replace Samantha Harris as the show’s new co-host, joining Bergeron when the hit’s Spring 2010 season begins on Monday, March 22.

Burke returns to “Dancing with the Stars” with ample hosting experience under her belt. In addition to her current gig as host of “She’s Got the Look” and as Mommy Correspondent on “The Doctors,” Burke co-hosted two seasons of “Rock Star” on CBS, plus the travel series “Wild On!”

Since Harris departed “Dancing,” a number of the show’s successful veterans, including Melanie Brown and Melissa Rycroft, had been rumored to be gunning for the role. Instead, Burke’s appointment was announced on “Good Morning America” on Monday (March 8).