New ‘Daredevil’ Season 2 trailer gives us a look at the Punisher in action (and Elektra)

Season 2 of Daredevil is coming to Netflix on March 18, so it's time for our first real look at who Matt Murdock will be going up against: Jon Bernthal's The Punisher.

Netflix released a nearly three-minute-long trailer today full of new footage, as The Punisher decides to step up the vigilantism around Hell's Kitchen and ultimately goes up against Daredevil, who think he's going just a little too far. The Punisher, of course, thinks Daredevil doesn't go nearly far enough.

And just when you think the trailer is finished, Elektra shows up.