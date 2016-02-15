New ‘Daredevil’ Season 2 trailer gives us a look at the Punisher in action (and Elektra)

#Daredevil #Netflix
02.15.16 3 years ago

Season 2 of Daredevil is coming to Netflix on March 18, so it's time for our first real look at who Matt Murdock will be going up against: Jon Bernthal's The Punisher. 

Netflix released a nearly three-minute-long trailer today full of new footage, as The Punisher decides to step up the vigilantism around Hell's Kitchen and ultimately goes up against Daredevil, who think he's going just a little too far. The Punisher, of course, thinks Daredevil doesn't go nearly far enough.

And just when you think the trailer is finished, Elektra shows up.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daredevil#Netflix
TAGSDaredevilNETFLIXSeason 2StreamFix

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP