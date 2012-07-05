New ‘Dark Knight Rises’ IMAX poster gives the Bat-Signal a heavenly twist

Fans may feel that they need “The Dark Knight Rises” now, as in right now, but nevertheless the Christopher Nolan threequel is only two weeks away as of tomorrow. To mark the “milestone,” Warner Bros. has released a brand-new IMAX poster for the film that shows Christian Bale’s Batman standing high above the flaming ruins of Gotham City and back-lit by a clever inversion of the famed Bat-Signal. Indeed, when the Caped Crusader is around there’s always hope.

It’s an evocative image, with the foregrounded title character serving as an effective anchor to the beautifully-rendered (albeit hellish) city vista beyond. Not to mention, it works well in conveying the level of scope offered by the IMAX experience. As such, I’m gonna grade this baby an A+.

After viewing the poster below, rate it for yourself at top left!

“The Dark Knight Rises” hits theaters on July 20.