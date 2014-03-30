New ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ TV spot: Now with more apes

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Select fans got a five-minute preview of “The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” at CinemaCon this past week, but even they didn't get some of these new shots of the simians.

A new 30-second TV spot for “Dawn” premiered on Sunday (March 30) during “The Walking Dead” finale, and it contains the same intimidating shot of apes leader Caesar (a returning Andy Serkis), plus some fresh monkeying around on horses with a battle ready to begin.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” opens on July 11 and follows-up 2011's “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” which grossed more than $480 million worldwide.

Directed by Matt Reeves (“Let Me In”), it stars Serkis, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keri Russell and Judy Greer. “Dawn” picks up ten years after the events of the first film, as a band of human survivors threaten the supremacy of Caesar and his genetically-evolved apes.