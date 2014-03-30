New ‘Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’ TV spot: Now with more apes

#Judy Greer
03.31.14 4 years ago

Select fans got a five-minute preview of “The Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” at CinemaCon this past week, but even they didn't get some of these new shots of the simians.

A new 30-second TV spot for “Dawn” premiered on Sunday (March 30) during “The Walking Dead” finale, and it contains the same intimidating shot of apes leader Caesar (a returning Andy Serkis), plus some fresh monkeying around on horses with a battle ready to begin.

“Dawn of the Planet of the Apes” opens on July 11 and follows-up 2011's “Rise of the Planet of the Apes,” which grossed more than $480 million worldwide.

Directed by Matt Reeves (“Let Me In”), it stars Serkis, Gary Oldman, Jason Clarke, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Keri Russell and Judy Greer. “Dawn” picks up ten years after the events of the first film, as a band of human survivors threaten the supremacy of Caesar and his genetically-evolved apes.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Judy Greer
TAGSANDY SERKISCAESARdawn of the planet of the apesGARY OLDMANJASON CLARKEJUDY GREERMATT REEVESplanet of the apesTeaser TrailerTRAILERTV Trailer

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP