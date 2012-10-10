New ‘Django Unchained’ trailer features fast funny word play and more DiCaprio

It looks like The Weinstein Company and Columbia are on track for that Christmas Day opening for “Django Unchained” after all.
I would not have been shocked to learn that they were moving it until 2013. After all, production ran much longer than expected, and Tarantino was constantly tweaking and adjusting the script during production. I’m sure that’s a good thing, and everything I’ve heard from people on the film is that it’s coming together really well. But sometimes it takes longer to get a film right than is originally planned, and this looked like one of those cases.
In addition, this is the first time Tarantino has made a film without his editor, Sally Menke, and she was a pretty important part of his process. Fred Raskin, who is cutting the film, served under Menke on a few films, and he’s been an assistant editor on a number of films like “Boogie Nights” and “Insomnia” and “Punch-Drunk Love.” He’s also been sole editor on the last three “Fast and Furious” movies as well as Justin Lin’s “Annapolis,” and my guess is Tarantino wanted some sense of continuity, and Raskin was around during the “Kill Bill” films, so there’s already a certain level of comfort.
The new trailer is incredibly confident. It does a nice job of streamlining what is a fairly loose structure, showing how King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) and Django (Jamie Foxx) get together, and what their deal is. It also places a heavy emphasis on Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio) as the main bad guy of the film, making him look like a real piece of garbage in just a few quick minutes. DiCaprio doesn’t play this kind of filthy amoral bad guy often, and it looks like he’s relishing all the opportunities a part like this affords him. We also get a glimpse of Samuel L. Jackson as Stephen, Calvin’s most trusted slave, and it’s a pretty striking look for him in the film.
I love the glimpse we get of the Jonah Hill scene, one of the funniest scenes in the script, and it also suggests the scope of the film. I can’t wait for this one, and at this point, I hope there’s no more new footage because I won’t be able to resist looking, and right now, I feel like I’ve seen more than enough to sell me.
“Django Unchained” arrives in theaters on Christmas Day.
I gotta tell you Jamie Foxx is almost a deal breaker for me. Expressionlessness and no presence. Tarantino knows how to get good performances out of limited actors but this is the second trailer Foxx has slack-jawed his way through. I feel like he was the second or third choice for this role.
Interesting… I feel like he has incredible presence, and he’s the reason I’m most excited for this movie. I can’t imagine this film working as well with anyone else in the role.
Well…Will Smith would have made it a “Will Smith movie” Didn’t know what Tarantino was thinking there. But I felt once negotiations fell flat with Smith, he moved to Foxx. So Foxx being the third or fourth makes no sense.
I hate to say it, but I have zero desire to see this. I mean, I’m sure I’ll wind up checking it out, but I am not feeling any pull whatsoever. DiCaprio doesn’t strike me as a really bad guy, Jamie Foxx is pretty wooden, Christoph Waltz is just kinda OK… really it’s not working for me at all. I wish I shared the enthusiasm that others did, because I hate seeing so many people I enjoy (really would have preferred Will Smith) come together to make something and have it fall completely flat for me. Oh well, maybe the final film will work better.
Totally agree about Will Smith making it a Will Smith movie. He’s the only one I’m aware of being connected to the role before Foxx, and I can’t see the movie working as well with “Will Smith as Will Smith” usurping the movie. I’ve seen trailers before where a performance looks a certain way, and then in the film seen more in context, those choices make sense and work well. Maybe that will happen with the OP’s interpretation (not that I even agree with it) of Foxx being slack-jawed.
I wasn’t saying Foxx wasn’t the first choice because he actually wasn’t, I was making a point about his talent relative to other actors. I didn’t know Will Smith was ever up for this, I quit paying attention to any QT announcement years ago. For awhile every off the cuff remark he made was reported as actually happening. A few years ago I’d have been iffy on Will Smith but the 1st half of I Am Legend made me a believer. Frankly I’d be okay with this being a movie star’s picture, that’s likely how Jamie Foxx sees it if the reports from a few years back on Miami Vice have any truth to them. Not to bash on him, I’m just not a fan. He was okay in Collateral and I understand and agree with your point about context BT, but between some of the casting (Jonah Hill) and my general wearying of Tarantino’s non-linear storytelling (admit it, at this point it’s a crutch) I just don’t get up for his movies anymore.
@FistoSalmon I’m actually with you on not being a big fan of QT’s movies any more. For me, every film he’s made has been worse than the one that came before it all the way back to Reservoir Dogs… with the exceptions of Kill Bill Vol 1 being a slight blip up and Death Proof being a bigger drop downward than usual. However, I like Foxx and think he looks great in this… and this is the first QT film in over a decade that I’m actually excited about, if somewhat marginally. To me, it looks like his best since Pulp Fiction, and better than Kill Bill. It helps that the story here is actually about something, rather than just an excuse to be cool or film cool-looking shit, but granted it’s still going to have those usual QT trappings of trying ever-so-hard to be cool. I am a bit wary about the Jonah Hill bit, but I’m hoping it will be a bit that works rather than a bit that sacrifices some of the reality of the rest of the film. I guess we’ll see.
Really? I actually consider Jackie Brown his best. I know that sounds like the retroactive hip opinion, I can only assure you I come by it honestly. At the time it came out and people were calling it a let down after Pulp I felt like I was the only one that knew what Soylent Green was. I was particularly let down with Inglorious Basterds, after the trailer had prepped me for insane Kill Bill-style Dirty Dozen action I spent most of the movie trying not to fall asleep watching some french chick I could give a shit about. Maybe it wasn’t most of the movie in actual minutes but it sure felt like it. You’re spot on about Death Proof, Christ! Again half a movie spent with some girls I could care less about! I’m half afraid I get into this one and it’s about Kerry Washington cranking a spinning wheel and languorously washing dishes while looking hot and everyone else exists only in a couple of flash backs that are coincidentally about as long as the two trailers I’ve seen.
Actually I’d watch Kerry Washington do two hours of dishwashing since she’s insanely hot but that’s not my point. My point is:
Jamie Foxx- uninteresting, limited talent and miscast.
Jonah Hill- funny with some range but basically a tubby Michael Cera.
QT-Hit the top of his arc early and while it was a high arc hasn’t tried to tell a story without narrative tricks which makes me suspect he can’t and will likely be looked back on as a bit of a lightweight compared to his contemporaries.
Kerry Washington- Super fucking hot.
I’ll see it but depending on what else is out it’s probably not at the top of the list. Although I totally hope I’m wrong, I love it when a movie beats my expectations.
I was sold, sight unseen. There is a special kind of excitement I reserve for the arrival of a new Tarantino film, and I already know this will be my favorite Christmas present this year.
I’m not feeling it yet. The previous trailer had a better quotable line – “Kill white people and get paid for it. What’s not to like?” – and Jonah Hill’s appearance makes it seem like a joke and not in a good way. Still, other than Death Proof, QT hasn’t made any terrible movies, so I’ll check it out.
Looks like it’s a nod to one of QT’s favourite films, the chemistry between Foxx & Waltz reminds me of some of the comic scenes between Clint Eastwood and Eli Wallach in a Leone film…hopefully it will come close to that one.
EVERYTHING Tarantino does is a not to one of his favourite films.
People who prefer Smith to Foxx make me laugh. Sense when has the guy had any talent? Sense when has Smith played ANYBODY ELSE except himself? Tarantino and Smith would have butted heads the entire time, guarenteed. He’s an ignorant asshole with an ego bigger than our solar system and has an ugly ego-ridden wife as well…children too.
Foxx at least has class. And is a good actor.
SINCE — not sense
Why does it all of a sudden feel like its somehow “cool” to hate on Tarantino?” What did he do that was so terrible?
He was a film nerd video store clerk who got to make movies while all the other film nerds just sat in their basements posting to Movie Poop Shoot and whining about him. It’s just crabs in a bucket.
Well, he made Death Proof for one thing, which was just abysmal. And I feel like pretty much every movie he’s made since Reservoir Dogs has been worse than the one that came before it. That said, Django Unchained looks like the best thing he’s done since Pulp Fiction, and I’m happy to be excited for a Tarantino film for the first time in over a decade.
I just don’t understand how one misstep automatically makes everything he does pure shit. I guess its just me but I have liked generally most of QT’s filmography. Just because he didn’t go to film school is no excuse to say that his impact on film should count any less. Some artists just spring up out of the blue, some people are just born to do certain things.
But alas, haters gon’ hate.
@Brian — The guy who played Stringer Bell on The Wire (forget his name now) was supposed to play Django at some point. That would have been AWESOME!!
But JF is better than Will Smith. A lot better
That would be Idris Elba, and I agree, he would have been wonderful.