New ‘Doctor Who’ brings record ratings to BBC America

Premiering Stateside after its international launch didn’t keep Matt Smith’s first “Doctor Who” installment from breaking BBC America records.

The cable network announced on Monday that the Saturday (April 17) night “Doctor Who” premiere drew nearly 1.2 million viewers, BBC America’s highest rated telecast ever. It was also BBC America’s best-ever performance among adults 25-54.

BBC America’s previous record was held by another “Doctor Who” airing, the special “The End of Time.” The cable network boasted that the BBC America premiere beat the Syfy (then Sci Fi) premieres for seasons 2-4.

In addition to Smith, the new “Doctor Who” features Karen Gillan as the Doctor’s companion and Steven Moffat as the new showrunner.