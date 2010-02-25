New ‘Doctor Who’ premieres on BBC America in April

After a long period teasing that Matt Smith would make his debut as Time Lord at an undetermined time in the spring, BBC America has finally announced a premiere date for the new run of “Doctor Who.”

Smith’s Doctor and Karen Gillan’s companion Amy Pond will launch on Saturday, April 17, soon after their first UK broadcast. Smith has the difficult chore of following in the footsteps of David Tennant, one of the most popular of the Doctor Whos, and Christopher Eccleston, whose casting helped revitalize the franchise.

“Britain has a tradition of reinventing its iconic characters, like James Bond and Sherlock Holmes – and Doctor Who. In introducing the Eleventh Doctor, writer Steven Moffat is opening the show to a whole new audience, while serving fans with an exciting mix of inter galactic, time travelling adventures. We can’t wait to meet his new Doctor!” states Richard De Croce, Senior Vice President Programming for BBC America.

In addition to lead writer Moffat (“Coupling”), scribes on the upcoming “Doctor Who” season include Richard Curtis, Chris Chibnall, Toby Whitehouse, Mark Gatis and Simon Nye.

Alex Kingston, Sophie Okonedo and Tony Curran are among the announced guest stars.

BBC America premiered a new “Doctor Who” teaser over the weekend. Check it out, if you missed it: