New Eminem album due in 2013 ‘after Memorial Day,’ says Shady prez

Eminem should definitely be releasing his eight full-length out in 2013, according to Shady Records president Paul Rosenberg.

Speaking with Billboard, the exec said the drop isn’t imminent, and will be some time after Memorial Day (which is May 27).

“We fully expect to be releasing a new Eminem album in 2013. He”s been working on it for some time,” Rosenberg tells Billboard, who was included on this year”s Billboard Power 100 list. “It”s safe to say that it will be post-Memorial Day at some point, but we”re not exactly sure when. We”ve got some dates locked in for him to perform live in Europe in August, so we”re trying to see what else lines up.”

Em’s last set was with Royce da 5’9″ for Bad Meets Evil in 2011. “Relapse” in 2009 was his previous solo set, and it sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of sale.

Also on Shady’s slate is a new Yelawolf and 50 Cent’s oft-delayed “Street King Immortal.”

Eminem helped produce Skylar Grey’s forthcoming full-length, as well as guested on her single “Let Me Ride.” So there’s that to tide you over.

No new album name has been announced, though Slim Shady will definitely be reuniting with Dr. Dre.