New Eminem album due in 2013 ‘after Memorial Day,’ says Shady prez

Eminem should definitely be releasing his eight full-length out in 2013, according to Shady Records president Paul Rosenberg.
Speaking with Billboard, the exec said the drop isn’t imminent, and will be some time after Memorial Day (which is May 27).
“We fully expect to be releasing a new Eminem album in 2013. He”s been working on it for some time,” Rosenberg tells Billboard, who was included on this year”s Billboard Power 100 list. “It”s safe to say that it will be post-Memorial Day at some point, but we”re not exactly sure when. We”ve got some dates locked in for him to perform live in Europe in August, so we”re trying to see what else lines up.”
Em’s last set was with Royce da 5’9″ for Bad Meets Evil in 2011. “Relapse” in 2009 was his previous solo set, and it sold more than 600,000 copies in its first week of sale.
Also on Shady’s slate is a new Yelawolf and 50 Cent’s oft-delayed “Street King Immortal.”
Eminem helped produce Skylar Grey’s forthcoming full-length, as well as guested on her single “Let Me Ride.” So there’s that to tide you over.
No new album name has been announced, though Slim Shady will definitely be reuniting with Dr. Dre.
Em’s last solo album was RECOVERY in 2010, not Relapse in 2009.
pretty much each song on recovery was featuring someone that’s not a solo album
Fuck you he killed that album and all his guests on it
im pretty sure relapse had people on it, drake, 50, dre, lil wayne,. recovery had pink, skylar grey. lil wayne
I dont know what the fuck you listened to, but relapse did not have lil wayne or drake on it.
Relapse was a shity albumn! Recovery was great kid. Don’t be haten.
Relapse: Refill had Weezy and Drake, but the original album did not.
Dr. Dre and 50 Cent were on Crack a Bottle.
recovery had lil wayne, pink, rihanna, crooked i, royce da 5’9, joell ortiz and more
All of you shut the hell up it dont matter shady is back fuckers
his last solo set was recovery in 2010 though, not relapse… and the song is “cmon let me ride” i know his new album has been confirmed as post-memorial day but im not sure how trustworthy anything else on this website is
Eminem still gone rock his shit, the best
Going to dublin august. Hope it dont get cancelled again. slade castle here i come. Then party through the week end cost a fortune for hotel etc. But will be worth it he wont be back ti the U.K to old now hope some of yous are going.
Fuck his solo albums bad meets evil was amazing em and royce killed it
Fuck u all his albums are the best
how old are u
just texest me back tomoro if theas is brake read fuck u
will you anser me please
Cant fucken wait shady is tha shit
I no right
Relapse only had Dr. Dre and 50 cent on it
In Refill technically Kanye, Wayne and Drake were featured but I’m not sure if Forever was intended to be a single for it. Its just that being Eminem embarrassed everyone on there that the song became his. I’m really excited for his next album though because I found Recovery to be a complaining album, him giving Lil Wayne a spot on it killed the hype for me alone but I still think the album was great, could’ve been better but great.
Welcome to our house 2012 then bad meets evil 2011 recovery 2010
Relapse 2009 raw and uncut 2006 then curtain call 2005 encore 2004 eminem show 2002 before that it was slim shady ip and Marshall Mathews ip and his first but rare album to find is infinite 1999 I think that’s the year. Get it right before you do an article
infinite was from 96 or 97 bud, and theyre lp’s not ip’s. and welcome to our house is a slaughterhouse album.
Does anyone know how to spell president?
I love you, bro.
does anyone know how to spell president
Eminem needs to stop rapping. I LOVE OLD Em…not this new garbo. He lacks a flow and lyrical direction anymore. Pretty much anyone who even says he’s still nasty now needs to hop off of his sack and actually listen to the content of his recent nonsense. He now IS what he once stood AGAINST. He is a living, breathing contridiction…
you are dumb dude read his lyrics bro. You know nothing about hip hop and I do he sell’s album’s what you do.
I think it’s where he’s out of the rap battle scene you can tell its not in his rap anymore he’s still a lyrical genius in my opinion but nothing will ever sound close to the slim shady lp again that’s still my favorite record that’s why I like to look up eminem cyphers he writes differant for cyphers than for records just sayin
Even if someone feats on 9/10 songs it’s still a solo album. RECOV3RY. Fucktards
Eminem is the best rapper alive
@MG First of all…to just flat out say I’m wrong and that’s that is so far beyond an ignorant statement it makes me sick. Everybody has an opinion (including you) so get used to it. Second of all I do listen to lyrics because I write lyrics myself. Em as of lately is in it to please his own desire to rhyme. There’s a really big difference between someone who can rhyme with dumbed-down punches compared to an actual rapper with actual substance. He has been stuck on the same cadence and wack delivery since the Recovery, which was so called “greatness”. This new Eminem just lacks what made him a great rapper in the first place, HUNGER. He was far more inventive and had way better delivery than he does now. Content has everything to do with greatness and Em just doesn’t have it anymore. Try to tell me his new joint with 50 has content. “Or should I say some spa-get even”? Just a lame punch for the lame brained youth satisfied with sub-par performances. Do yourself a favor and pop on The Marshall Mathers LP…that is greatness my friend.
actually you should check out the bad meets evil LP i guarantee you’ll retract that statement.
I don’t know about that listen to R.A. The ruggedman, vinnie paz, apathy, Demigodz, snowgoons, and army of the pharahoes there actually pretty dam good rappers there also underground
If those who wrote this is trying to be trustworthy, they should at least write the headline right.
If the guys who wrote this was trying to be trustworthy, they should at least write the headline correct.
the minute you call relapse shit you’re automatically saying that you dont understand who eminem is, his only concern is technical aspect of rap,not bullshit hooks or music videos, thats why he’s the greatest ever, because thats what raps was all about back in the day. So bacially shut your mouth you ignorant fool.
You know what, I totally agree that Relapse was an excellent album. Em was back to his roots but yet had so much innovation throughout the album it was unbelievable. Recovery on the other hand…eh. Not even close in comparison. In my eyes Recovery was a failure on Em’s part because it strayed in a new direction and not for the good. He’s too concerned with trying to please MODERN DAY RAP listeners, like he completely forgot about fans who helped him be as big as he is. I’m sorry but the day that Lil Wayne is the top dog and other rappers feel that’s the bs they should try to emulate is and was the day that real rap died. Rappers nowadays lack content and just spew as many punchlines as they can think of in one sitting and call it a verse. After I hear a verse I want to be able to pull a core message out of that song that has meaning, not just meaningless bars with a hook that tries to tie irrelevant verses together. Em now falls under the catagory of a nowaday rapper and it is sickening to know that he HAS the actual talent to convey real messages but chooses not to.
Bobbydig u needa write for a mag ur rite on however ill buy his next cd on respect alone even if it continues in the same direction
[www.youtube.com]
To clear this shit up you fucktars a list of all Eminem’s solo albums
1996- Infinite
1997- The Slim Shady EP
1999- The Slim Shady LP
2000- The Marshall Mathers LP
2002- The Eminem Show
2004- Encore
2005- Curtain Call
2006- Raw and Uncut
2009- Relapse
2009- Relapse:Refill
2010- Recovery
List of Albums Eminem was directly involved in (not just featured in one or two songs)
1996- D12- The Underground EP
2001- D12- Devils Night
2004- D12- D12 World
2006- The Re-Up
2011- Bad Meets Evil- Hell: The Sequel
@ Hiiipower204 I have listened to Bad Meets Evil and I still stand by my statement. Where as I do find it to be an improvement over Recovery, he was out shined by Royce badly. His verses on “A Kiss” were the best imo.
@Inside270 I’m probably going to buy the album too. I want to hear Em break the chain of whackness that binds him so hopefully he can deliver. I just feel that it’s most likely going to be another Recovery-style album and that is what I’m scared of. Only time will tell us if Em can provide more than this mediokre crap he’s given us lately…
Wtf is everybody talkin abt when recovery first came out everyone was on his dick you guys are so stupid eminem aint no nowaday rapper his albums been tellin his life story nd they still are jst pay attention to the name of his last couple albums re-up then relapse then recovery now redemption em was so fucked up on pills he almost died hes tellin his story nd what he went threw hes cocky he knows hes the best despite what he went threw thats why he raps the way he does now em is the best nd always will be
Will you guys shut the fu*k up with who’s the greatest rapper alive and all the other bullsh*t and just be happy Eminem is bringing a new album out and if you were a true Eminem fan you’d enjoy all his songs !
1996 infinite
1999 slim shady lp
2000 marshal mathers lp
2002 eminem show
2004 encore
2007 eminem presents the re up
2009 relapse
2010 recovery
2011 bad meets evil
Slim shady lp had dr.dre royce da 5 9
Marshal matherslp had dr.dre xzibit snoop dogg nate dogg bizare d12 dido sticky fingaz
Eminem show had obie trice dr.dre d12
Encore had dr.dre 50 cent d12
Relapse had dr.dre 50cent
Relapse refill had dr.dre skyler grey drake kanye west lil wayne
Recovery had pink lil wayne slaughterhouse skyler grey
You’re a confused individual. So basically what you’re saying is even if Em puts out garbage that I have to like it to be a true fan? Please dude…
Eminems 8th album is gonna be insane. Who knows what he has cocked
up on his next hit. He is the best rapper of all time 2pac and eminem are even there is no way you can choose which one is the best cause they are both very great rappers. Imagine both making a song
I don’t know what you tards are talking about. Recovery is as great as the 2nd coming of jesus
the tracklist and name of his new album leaked yesterday chek it : [www.youtube.com]
the new eminem album (2013)is called: ”famous” and here is the tracklist leaked yesterday : [www.youtube.com]
i’m trying to follow this new album drop, but i don’t understand this side which says the drop will be after a memorial(27 May),what memorial,for who or for what?
It doesnt matter if you had people featured in a album retards. The songs were made by Eminem so its a solo album. And Em is king
@Bobbydigital… When you said that now he just says random punches your saying he made sense in earlier albums… he didnt… listten to My Name is. The real Slim Shady… just random lines… or even Infinate… ALL the songs in Recovery and Relapse have meaning… you dont just think about the line itself… you think of its structure. how it ties with other lines. and how it ties with his life whether it be him comparing him now to him then or about his Children or his job as a lyricist
yeah even though recovery had a lot of people in it it was still a solo. same with relapse, but there was a lot more, like Lil Wayne, Kanye west, drake (featuring in the song forever) but I’m so siked for the new album
his verse in no love was the sickest verse on the entire album. nuff said