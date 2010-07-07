New Festival Alert: Chi’s North Coast boasts Lupe Fiasco, Chemical Bros., Disco Biscuits

Lollapalooza and Pitchfork are two major festivals that have thrived in Chicago, so some independent promoters think it best to test if three times is a charm.

The North Coast Music Festival will be held over Labor Day weekend (Sept. 3-5) this year, with an emphasis on jam, electronica and hip-hop to round out its headliners. Chi’s own Lupe Fiasco, dance vets Chemical Brothers and the Disco Biscuits are among the headliners to grace Union Park, with a fantastic $75 three-day pass to entice concert-goers.

Other announced artists include Moby, De La Soul, Nas and Damian Marley, Paul Van Dyk, Boyz Noize and Flying Lotus. It makes sense now that JamBase and Relix are partners. Grace Potter, Umphree’s McGee (always the bridesmaid, never the bride) and Jakob Dylan are perfectly serviceable rock acts, though not additions that make me go “wow.”

Organizers are adding other Third Coast-centric acts like Loyal Divide, Van Ghost and Future Rock to the bill, giving it a modest, hometown sheen as well.

I’m curious to see how this particular festival goes over, consider its eclectic billing, how cheap tickets are, Labor Day competition and the fact that locals may be sick of music festivals by September.

Ninety percent of the acts currently announced are really, really decent choices, though they may not attract — say — Lady Gaga, Big Boi or Green Day numbers. On top of that, for music lovers, a few other Labor Day music festival happenings come to mind : Bumbershoot in Seattle (Bob Dylan, Weezer, Drake), Jazz Aspen Snowmass (Wilco, Black Crowes, Sharon Jones) and All Tomorrow’s Parties in upstate New  York (the indie rock nerd-fest that I will be attending). 

What do you think? Does this festival sound enticing?

