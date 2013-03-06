New films from Clark Gregg, Neil LaBute and Whoopi Goldberg lead Tribeca fest selections

The Tribeca Film Festival, gearing up for its 12th annual showcase in Lower Manhattan from April 17 – 28, has announced its full feature line-up for the 2013 program.

A healthy slate of world premieres is highlighted by films such as “Gasland Part II,” Josh Fox’s second dip into the controversial process of fracking; “Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic,” a Marina Zenovich documentary about the famed comedian; “Some Velvet Morning,” director Neil LaBute’s latest; and “Trust Me,” actor/director Clark Gregg’s (“The Avengers”) follow-up to 2008’s “Choke.” Whoopi Goldberg’s feature debut, “I Got Somethin’ to Tell You,” a documentary focused on the work and influence of African-American stand-up comic Moms Mabley, will also premiere.

Elsewhere, Ramin Bahrani’s “At Any Price” will come off the international festival circuit for its Big Apple premiere at the fest, as will Neil Jordan’s “Byzantium” and Mira Nair’s “The Reluctant Fundamentalist.” Sundance premieres such as Richard Linklater’s “Before Midnight,” David Gordon Green’s “Prince Avalanche,” Barbara Kopple’s Mariel Hemingway documentary “Running from Crazy” and, in the Midnight section, the horror anthology film “V/H/S/2” (née “S-VHS”) will screen as well.

Additionally, Tribeca has created the Storyscapes program in collaboration with Bombay Sapphire Gin. “This multi-platform transmedia program celebrates new trends in digital media and recognizes filmmakers and content creators who employ an interactive, web-based or cross-platform approach to story creation,” the press release reads. “Storyscapes program will present five selections at a public, interactive installation at the Bombay Sapphire House of Imagination (121 Varick Street, 7th Floor) starting from April 19 – April 21, 2013.”

Take a look at the full line-up, including the previously announced world documentary and narrative feature competition slates, below. For more information on tickets and whatnot, be sure to visit www.tribecafilm.com.

WORLD NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

“Alì Blue Eyes (Alì ha gli occhi azzurri)” (Claudio Giovannesi)

“Before Snowfall (Før snøen faller)” (Hisham Zaman)

“Bluebird” (Lance Edmands)

“The Broken Circle Breakdown” (Felix van Groeningen)

“Hide Your Smiling Faces” (Daniel Patrick Carbone)

“Just a Sigh (Le temps de l’aventure)” (Jérôme Bonnell)

“Lily” (Matt Creed)

“The Rocket” (Kim Mordaunt)

“Six Acts (Shesh Peamim)” (Jonathan Gurfinkel)

“Stand Clear of the Closing Doors” (Sam Fleischner)

“Sunlight Jr.” (Laurie Collyer)

“Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow?” (Arvin Chen)

WORLD DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

“Aatsinski: The Story of Arctic Cowboys” (Jessica Oreck)

“Alias Ruby Blade: A Story of Love and Revolution” (Alex Meillier)

“Big Men” (Rachel Boynton)

“The Genius of Marian” (Banker White and Anna Fitch)

“The Kill Team” (Dan Krauss)

“Let the Fire Burn” (Jason Osder)

“Michael H. Profession: Director” (Yves Montmayeur)

“Oxyana” (Sean Dunne)

“Powerless (Katiyabaaz)” (Fahad Mustafa)

“Raw Herring (Hollandse Nieuwe)” (Leonard Retel Helmrich and Hetty Naaijkens-Retel Helmirch)

“Red Obsession” (David Roach and Warwick Ross)

“Teenage” (Matt Wolf)

SPOTLIGHT

“Adult World” (Scott Coffey)

“Almost Christmas” (Phil Morrison)

“At Any Price” (Rahmin Bahrani)

“Before Midnight” (Richard Linklater)

“Big Bad Wolves” (Ahron Keshales and Navot Papushado)

“Bottled Up” (Enid Zentelis)

“Byzantium” (Neil Jordan)

“A Case of You” (Kat Coiro)

“Cycling with Moliere (Alceste à bicyclette)” (Philippe Le Guay)

“The Director” (Christina Voros)

“Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me” (Chiemi Karasawa)

“The English Teacher” (Craig Zisk)

“Gasland Part II” (Josh Fox)

“G.B.F.” (Darren Stein)

“Gore Vidal: The United States of Amnesia” (Nicholas Wrathall)

“I Got Something to Tell You” (Whoopi Goldberg)

“In God We Trust” (Victor Kubicek and Derek Anderson)

“Greetings from Tim Buckley” (Daniel Algrant)

“Haute Cuisine” (Christian Vincent)

“Inside Out: The People’s Art Project” (Alastair Siddons)

“Lil Bub & Friendz” (Andy Capper and Juliette Eisner)

“McConkey” (Steve Winter)

“The Motivation” (Adam Bhala Lough)

“The Pretty One” (Jenée LaMarque)

“Prince Avalanche” (David Gordon Green)

“The Project” (Shawn Efran and Adam Ciralsky)

“Reaching for the Moon” (Bruno Barreto)

“The Reluctant Fundamentalist” (Mira Nair)

“Richard Pryor: Omit the Logic” (Marina Zenovich)

“A Single Shot” (David M. Rosenthal)

“Some Velvet Morning” (Neil LaBute)

“Trust Me” (Clark Gregg)

“Whitewash” (Emanuel Hoss-Desmarais)

MIDNIGHT

“Dark Touch” (Marina de Van)

“Frankenstein’s Army” (Richard Raaphorst)

“Fresh Meat” (Danny Mulheron)

“The Machine” (Caradog James)

“Mr. Jones” (Karl Mueller)

“Raze” (Josh Waller)

“V/H/S/2”

VIEWPOINTS

“A Birder’s Guide to Everything” (Rob Meyer)

“Bending Steel” (Dave Carroll)

“BIG JOY: The Adventures of James Broughton” (Stephen Silha, Eric Slade and Dawn Logsdon)

“Bridegroom” (Linda Bloodworth Thomason)

“Cutie and the Boxer” (Zachary Heinzerling)

“Dancing in Jaffa” (Hilla Medalia)

“Deep Powder” (Mo Ogrodnik)

“Farah Goes Bang” (Meera Menon)

“Flex is Kings” (Deidre Schoo and Michael Nichols)

“Floating Skyscrapers” (Tomasz Wasilewski)

“Harmony Lessons (Uroki Garmonii)” (Emir Baigazin)

“Jîn” (Reha Erdem)

“Kiss the Water” (Eric Steel)

“Lenny Cooke” (Benny Safdie and Joshua Safdie)

“The Moment” (Jane Weinstock)

“Northwest (Nordvest)” (Michael Noer)

“Odayaka” (Nobuteru Uchida)

“The Patience Stone (Syngué Sabour)” (Atiq Rahimi)

“Run and Jump” (Steph Green)

“Taboor” (Vahid Vakilifar)

“Wadjda” (Haifaa Al-Mansour)

“What Richard Did” (Lenny Abrahamson)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“Alberi” (Michaelangelo Frammartino)

“Sidewalk Stories” (Charles Lane)

“Herblock – The Black & The White” (Michael Stevens)

“The Trials of Muhammad Ali” (Bill Siegel)

“Running from Crazy” (Barbara Kopple)

“Möbius” (Eric Rochant)

STORYSCAPES

“A Journal of Insomnia” (Project creators: Bruno Choiniere, Philippe Lambert and Guillaume Braun)

“Robots in Residence” (Project creators: Brent Hoff and Alexander Reben)

“Sandy Storyline” (Project creators: Rachel Falcone, Laura Gottesdiener and Michael Premo)

“Star Wars Uncut” (Project creator: Casey Pugh)

“This Exquisite Forest” (Project creators: Aaron Koblin and Chris Milk)