New ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ trailer: Sexy vampires, Texas Rangers and Don Johnson

El Rey has released a gory trailer for the upcoming “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” that should get fans’ blood pumping.

“Dusk” is a new take on the 1996 cult film of the same name directed by Robert Rodriguez (who’s exec producing here) and written by Quentin Tarantino, who also starred alongside George Clooney, Salma Hayek and Harvey Keitel.

The El Rey series looks like it starts out as a straightforward remake of the film, before expanding the franchise mythology, The trailer begins with a pair of Texas Rangers (Don Johnson and “Sons of Anarchy’s” Jesse Garcia) on the trail of the notorious Gecko Brothers (this time played by Zane Holtz and D.J. Cotrona), who are on a crime spree through the state. Meanwhile, the trigger-happy Seth Gecko is being guided by horrific visions of ghoulish gals.

Although the trailer is light on vampire action (that will come later no doubt), there’s plenty of mortal combat, sexy ladies, dusty vistas, muscle cars, threatening dialogue, a Big Kahuna Burger, and blood, blood, and more blood.

Watch the trailer here:

“Dusk” will be the first scripted original series on Rodriguez”s new cable network El Rey. The first season will run for 10 episodes.

It also stars Robert Patrick, Madison Davenport, Brandon Soo Hoo, Eiza Gonzalez, and “That ’70s Show” co-star Wilmer Valderrama.

For the most part, the cast seems up to the task, although it’s definitely a little weird to hear Cotrona spouting the exact same lines once uttered in Clooney’s distinctive voice.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” premieres March 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on El Rey Network.

What do you think of the trailer? Are you excited for the new version, or will you stick with the original?

