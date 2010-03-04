New ‘Futurama’ episodes premiere on Comedy Central in June

New episodes of the resurrected animation favorite “Futurama” will return to Comedy Central in June.
Comedy Central sources confirm to HitFix that Thursday, June 24 at 10:00 p.m. is currently set to be the premiere of the first new half-hour episode of “Futurama”since 2003.
“Futurama” launched in 1999 on FOX and aired through 2003. Adult Swim and then Comedy Central kept the show alive in repeats, with Comedy Central giving a home to extra-long “Futurama” episodes “Bender’s Big Score,” “The Beast with a Billion Backs,” “Bender’s Game” and “Into the Wild Green Yonder.”
Ratings for the constantly recycled repeats, as well as DVD sales, helped to spur talk of a comeback and, in June of 2009, Comedy Central announced that the network had ordered 26 new episodes to premiere starting this year.
Fan enthusiasm was temporarily tempered by overblown reports that the vocal talent including Billy West, John DiMaggio and Katey Sagal might be replaced for the run of new episodes. Eventually, the full cast reached new agreements and Philip Fry, Bender, Leela and the rest of the “Futurama” gang will sound very much like you’re used to them sounding.
Created by David X. Cohen and Matt Groening, “Futurama” won the Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program in 2002.
Great news. I’m just hoping they can do better than these God-awful direct-to-DVD releases.
I absolutely agree.
those dvds kicked ass!!! mostly benders game… DND references are awesome
Fantastic news. Was so dissapointed when it was cancelled. I hope the fans get behind it and keep it on the air for a nice long run this time.
Excellent. This is great news. I can’t wait.
They like this
I am so happy Futurama is coming out with new episodes. At first I didn’t like it simply because of the intro, then I was almost forced to watch it on Comedy Central, now it has to be one of my favorite shows, if not my most favorite. If you give Futurama a chance I am sure you will love it.
This is great news! Futurama was and is the best animation comedy on TV.
Futurama, when given a chance, is one of the best, most intelligent cartoons ever made! I DEFINITELY will watch!
The new season is awesome! The Matt Groening is going to be at the panels at Comic Con this year too and it would be pretty sweet to pick his brain about the show.
This show is able to successfully combine drama and comedy. All Futurama Episodes are very interesting. It’s best entertaining anime series. No one can stop watching this brilliant show. If you have missed its any episode and you wanna get it then go ahead through this nice site:-
[futurama.download-tvshows.com]