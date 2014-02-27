New ‘Game of Thrones’ season 4 key art threatens everybody

“Game of Thrones” is known for killing off major characters, often times without warning. A new piece of key art from the upcoming season 4 promises that the trend will continue.

With more and more characters joining the ever-widening “Song of Ice and Fire” fray, it's a good bet that some of them won't last for long, while some more familiar faces will also be in jeopardy.

Feast your eyes on this dire warning:

There's that pesky three-eyed crow again, which is never really a good sign. And don't think that the “Men” in the image means that the show's female characters are in the clear, because fans know that's certainly not the case.

Season 4 features returning stars Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, and Jack Gleeson. Newcomers include Pedro Pascal, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Mark Gatiss, Paola Dionisotti, Rupert Vansittart, and approximately 10,000 others.

“Game of Thrones” returns on April 6 at 9 p.m. on HBO.