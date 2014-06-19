New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ photos bring Marvel into outer space

06.19.14

These new “Guardians of the Galaxy” photos send Marvel Studios superheroes into outer space, and feature Ronan (Lee Pace), Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Drax (John Bautista), plus pals Groot and Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper, respectively. Directed by James Gunn (“Slither”), it also stars Zoe Saldana, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Benicio del Toro and Glenn Close.

Check out the new photos below. Are you excited for “Guardians” or should Marvel stay on Earth?

