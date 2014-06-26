New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ spot puts a surly Rocket Raccoon front and center

(CBR) While early clips from director James Gunn's cosmic adventure featured some shots of Rocket Raccoon alongside his best friend, the walking, talking tree known as Groot (Vin Diesel), recent clips have placed the potential breakout character in an increasingly prominent role.

Voiced by Bradley Cooper, Rocket's personality is defined a bit more in the latest promo for Marvel Studios' “Guardians of the Galaxy” film, as is his relationship with Peter Quill/Star Lord (Chris Pratt), while the capabilities of the team as a whole are talked up by Nova Corps officer Rhomann Dey (John C. Reilly) to Glenn Close's Nova Prime Rael. The clip also features the latest classic rock jam from Quill's cosmic play list as The Runaways' “Cherry Bomb” plays under the action, quips and explosions.

Directed by James Gunn and releasing August 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” also stars Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, and John C. Reilly.