New hi-res image from ‘The Wolverine’ shows a fierce and ripped Hugh Jackman

#Wolverine #The Wolverine
01.14.13 6 years ago 3 Comments

Training for his role in “Les Miserables” may have been as hard as any “Wolverine” film, but there’s no doubt Hugh Jackman has better abs in the latter.

Evidence: the below image (a hi-res version of a photo previously published in EW) from James Mangold’s upcoming solo follow-up “The Wolverine,” which sees a fierce and shirtless Logan preparing to go all berserker on an unknown enemy – and look damn sexy doing it.

As can be deduced from that lovely shoji screen in the background, the sequel sees the adamantium-clawed X-Man embarking for Japan, where he faces down with a mysterious nemesis from his past.

Check out the full image below and let us know what you think.

“The Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Wolverine#The Wolverine
TAGSHUGH JACKMANthe wolverineWOLVERINE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP