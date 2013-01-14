New hi-res image from ‘The Wolverine’ shows a fierce and ripped Hugh Jackman

Training for his role in “Les Miserables” may have been as hard as any “Wolverine” film, but there’s no doubt Hugh Jackman has better abs in the latter.
Evidence: the below image (a hi-res version of a photo previously published in EW) from James Mangold’s upcoming solo follow-up “The Wolverine,” which sees a fierce and shirtless Logan preparing to go all berserker on an unknown enemy – and look damn sexy doing it.
As can be deduced from that lovely shoji screen in the background, the sequel sees the adamantium-clawed X-Man embarking for Japan, where he faces down with a mysterious nemesis from his past.
Check out the full image below and let us know what you think.
“The Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.
The last 2 X-men movies I recall thinking “Dude looks great but at some point he’s going to be too old to get in Wolverine shape and they’ll have to reboot.” Now I’m starting to think he just is Logan and I’m going to be watching him in X-men 25 when I finally keel over.
No kidding. Considering he’s 6’2″ and naturally wiry, it takes a lot for him to get that prison-ripped and he somehow he manages to get bigger for each Wolverine movie. When he was put into X-Men as a last-minute replacement, they had to shoot the introductory cage-fighting scenes last to give him time to try and pump up.
ripped? lol not really, bit beefy but i would not class that as ripped at all, still fair play the boy looks good enough