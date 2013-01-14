New hi-res image from ‘The Wolverine’ shows a fierce and ripped Hugh Jackman

Training for his role in “Les Miserables” may have been as hard as any “Wolverine” film, but there’s no doubt Hugh Jackman has better abs in the latter.

Evidence: the below image (a hi-res version of a photo previously published in EW) from James Mangold’s upcoming solo follow-up “The Wolverine,” which sees a fierce and shirtless Logan preparing to go all berserker on an unknown enemy – and look damn sexy doing it.

As can be deduced from that lovely shoji screen in the background, the sequel sees the adamantium-clawed X-Man embarking for Japan, where he faces down with a mysterious nemesis from his past.

Check out the full image below and let us know what you think.

“The Wolverine” hits theaters on July 26.