New images from Susanne Bier’s ‘Serena’ with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper

The last thing I heard about Susanne Bier's long-awaited “Serena” is that certain parties involved didn't want the film released in 2013. I have no idea if it's a bad film or not and would have hurt the Oscar prospects of Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence in “American Hustle,” but it remains quite strange that a film starring that hot a duo coming off “Silver Linings Playbook” still hasn't been released, nor (at least) landed a release date.
It's also been in post-production for a long while, however, and films can be fashioned out of trouble with the right editorial care. Just ask, well, “American Hustle.” I'm a big Susanne Bier fan (she took home the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar a few years back for “In a Better World” – more awards cache for the film) and I'm intrigued by this story, set in Depression Era North Carolina and based on the Ron Rash book about timber magnate George Pemberton (Cooper) and his wife (Lawrence). So here's hoping it finds its way into the light of day soon enough.
Meanwhile, the film's production designer, Richard Bridgland, apparently made a post somewhere along the line with new images that have been picked up at this outlet and that this week. The imagery is evocative and certainly shows off his work very well. Check out those pics below and tell us what you think.
“Serena” will hit theaters…someday.
The photos look terrific…just as I imagined Serena and George pemberton (as well as the town, townspeople, etc.,) would look. I really want to see this film…loved the book and I can’t wait to see Jennifer Lawrence play this character since it’s such a departure for her.
oh man, this is going to be awful…everything i’ve seen from her is so heavy-handed and forced, like she channels halle berry’s histrionics from monster’s ball into everything she touches… “after the wedding” had me laughing by the halfway point at all the coincidental and maudlin plot points that kept springing up and open hearts and brothers weren’t that much better to me… i’ve given her over six hours of my life and have been disappointed each time the credits roll. she’s obviously got talent, but in the end, it’s the forced nature or her overpowering melodrama that ruins everything for me… either way, it’ll still be fun to see all the reviews and hear people talk about it though.
wow, you’re so right… you’ve totally turned me around on the film and susanne bier’s work in general. thank you so much for taking the time to write out such a comprehensive counter-point. i guess i was just being bitter. silly me.
I loved the book.
They look contemporary in period drag.
I don’t think so at all…Jennifer Lawrence actually reminds me of Carole Lombard here or, one of those actresses from that era. Really looking forward to this.
Seriously? people can’t understand that it was just an excuse and the real reason was to favor JEN and Bradley and of course the movie for the oscars 2015? I think this movie could have been released in 2012/2013 but wasn’t because obviously Silver Linings and Hustle, in which both actors star, were released one after the other…So that was a smart choice and clearly the only choice for Bier to ‘be a perfectionist’.
