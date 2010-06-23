New ‘Inception’ featurette intros characters, offers up new footage

Ah, Christopher Nolan.
For a lot of years, I did not have any sort of relationship with Warner Bros. publicity, and when I did finally start talking to them, one of the first guys I dealt with was Don Buckley, a legendary publicity guy who was with the studio back in the days when Warner Bros. was the home of Stanley Kubrick.
What was most amazing to me about the Kubrick years at Warner Bros. was the way they just left him alone to cook up his masterpieces, and when he was ready, he made them the way he wanted, and they sold them the way he wanted, and they were happy to do it. They had a pure unrelenting faith that Kubrick would give them something to be proud of each and every time, something that would be part of the cultural conversation. And when they sold those movies, they sold them on the cultivated mystique of Kubrick’s name, and on the films he’d made before that.
I’m not saying I think Christopher Nolan is Stanley Kubrick. Because only Stanley Kubrick will ever be Stanley Kubrick.
But I think Nolan is in that rare sweet spot for a filmmaker with as strong and personal a voice as he has, where he has had tremendous commercial success for the studio, enough that they’re willing to not only support a strange and risky personal vision, but they’ll also sell it on his name and they’ll let him play with the audience and keep his secrets instead of ruining the whole thing six months early like so often happens with big movies. And since Warner’s biggest financial co-partner right now, Legendary Pictures, is also onboard the Nolan train, he’s pretty much found a home for the foreseeable future.
We’re really close to the release of the film now, and as a result, Warner Bros. is starting to reveal just a little bit more every day, and this new featurette they put out… well… it’s amazing.
And it’s also a damn shame I saw it. Because I’m thisclose to actually seeing the movie, and all of a sudden, all that time I spent trying to not know anything about the movie seems silly. Of course I’m going to end up knowing things by the time I walk into the theater. It’s unavoidable doing this job.
To be fair, they don’t “ruin” anything with this featurette. All they do is explain a little more, and they establish the relationships a little bit more clearly, and they introduce a few big ideas.
For example… the kick. If “Inception” really works for people, then I’ll bet Nolan’s name sticks to that “ohcrapI’mfalling” feeling you get sometimes at the edge of sleep. And this makes it look like “the kick” is a big part of the movie, a really fun new idea.
And I love the stuff near the end of the footage where Dileep Rao talks about how “you can’t do dreams within dreams. It’s too unstable.” That’s a lovely little bit of dialogue.
Finally, I got a press release earlier today about the soundtrack album for this movie, and Hans Zimmer is the primary composer listed in the press release. One detail I hadn’t heard yet knocked me flat, though, and if you’re a fan of a certain school of British rock, then you’ll probably flip out the same way I did. It seems “Inception” features Johnny Marr on guitar as a major part of the score.
That. Is. So. Cool.
Thanks for the warning. I am not gonna see this. Nolan has worked too hard to keep everything under wraps.. and I intend for the things to remain that way.
I’m an unabashed Nolan fan, so I’ll definitely see Inception. Not to mention, when was the last time we saw a big budget sci-fi movie that wasn’t a sequel or based on a book or T.V. show? The Matrix? Besides, it might even be worth it for the pretty pictures alone.
I can’t over how amazing this movie looks, watch the featurette, doesn’t give away anything outside of the “kick” thing.
Chris Nolan is nothing like Kubrick but has a lot in common with M. Night Shyamalan. Neither have done anything nearly as good as their first feature and since tied themselves to doing patchy big-budget comic book-derived movies. (Same with that other Kubrick wannabe, Sam Mendes.) Nolan’s ragging on 3D to a cheering audience at the Hero Complex film fest was astoundingly ill-informed on the technical level. Kubrick, by contrast, actually knew his filmmaking kit and never played to the cheap seats. Both matter – a lot. I appreciate that you’re talking about with the relationship with WB, but that’s as far as the comparison goes.
I can’t believe you just down played Nolan’s career and his unbelievable track record with movies thus far (not just his first one either). Are you serious? Comparing him to Shyamalan? What are you smoking? You said, and I quote,”Neither have done anything nearly as good as their first feature and since tied themselves to doing patchy big-budget comic book-derived movies”. Wow.
I respect your opinion though, but let me just say that Christopher Nolan has not made a â€œbadâ€ movie yet, and he is one of the few IF not the only Hollywood director who can actually say that. All 5 of his films â€œMementoâ€, â€œInsomniaâ€, â€œBatman Beginsâ€, â€œThe Dark Knightâ€, and â€œThe Prestigeâ€ (6 films if you include his small budget Indy film â€œFollowingâ€, and the only movie he did not write was “Insomnia”, all the others he did) have been critically acclaimed, with overwhelming positive reviews and his movies have been progressively increasing in box office intake with each additional film. Three of his five films (â€œThe Dark Knightâ€, â€œMementoâ€, and â€œThe Prestigeâ€) are in the top 70 of the IMDb Top 250 Movies of All Time (TDK is ranked 10th). That track record with movie making is just plain INSANE dude.
Nolan is a movie making genius and his track record shows that, even if the Academy Awards have been on crack the times they have snubbed him (especially with TDK).
As far as Kubrick comparison’s go, it’s like comparing Kobe to Jordan. It’s not fair to Kobe (or Nolan) but people do it and that itself should show you how great that person really is if the only other way we know how to make sense of what they are doing, is to compare them to somebody immensely successful and great.
Nolan is a BEAST.
I love that Warner Bros. encourages these relationships with their filmmakers. Eastwood has been there more than half his life and on a much lesser scale, Zack Snyder and Todd Philips are findnig homes there, too.
Yeah not gonna watch this but I share the anticipation. It also helps that Nolan gets to stock his original ideas with scads of great actors right?
He’s earned it though. One of my most startling memories of Nolan is right after Memento came out I saw a Q&A with him. Being essentially the same age I just remember thinking how small I felt relative to his apparent intelligence and ability. He’s incredibly talented and deserves his creative freedom.