New ‘Iron Man 3’ IMAX poster is like a greatest-hits marketing collage

Okay, so it’s not the most creative of approaches.
Nevertheless, the brand-new IMAX poster for “Iron Man 3” does look pretty dang exciting, what with Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow perpetuating traditional gender roles front-and-center and the film’s supporting characters (including new baddie The Mandarin) cropping up around the fringes. In the background, little rocket men blasting off against a glowing-orange sky scream “this movie’s gonna be exciting.” Hey, I like it.
Check out the full one-sheet below and let us know what you think.
“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.
Of course every character from the poster is lit from a different light source from a different direction… but who cares? Why hire an artist to design posters when marketing can save big bucks just getting an intern to slap it together in Photoshop.
continuous sequals of these crappy superhero movies should stop