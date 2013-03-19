New ‘Iron Man 3’ IMAX poster is like a greatest-hits marketing collage

Okay, so it’s not the most creative of approaches.

Nevertheless, the brand-new IMAX poster for “Iron Man 3” does look pretty dang exciting, what with Robert Downey Jr. and Gwyneth Paltrow perpetuating traditional gender roles front-and-center and the film’s supporting characters (including new baddie The Mandarin) cropping up around the fringes. In the background, little rocket men blasting off against a glowing-orange sky scream “this movie’s gonna be exciting.” Hey, I like it.

Check out the full one-sheet below and let us know what you think.

“Iron Man 3” hits theaters on May 3.