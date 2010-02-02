New Jack Johnson effort due June

Jack Johnson and his band have been in the studio since the middle of last month and expect to shine off a new album by the first week of June, according to Spinner.

The set will be the follow-up to 2008’s chart-topping “Sleep Through the Static” and is being recorded at Johnson’s own Mango Tree studio in his native Hawaii, a sonic space that runs on 100% solar energy. His last effort, too, was made on solar energy, only it was recorded at Solar Powered Plastic Plant in Los Angeles.

Johnson has set the summer deadline to coincide with an international tour kick-off on June 16. His only currently slated U.S. shows are set for his own Kokua Festival,April 23-24, in Honolulu. For those keeping track at home, that’s Earth Day weekend, of course.

His backing band is rounded out by drummer Adam Topol, bassist Merlo Podlewski and pianist Zach Gill.