New Jimi Hendrix album due in March

Some of Jimi Hendrix’s previously unreleased and rare recordings will become widely available with the March 9 release of “Valleys of Neptune.” The compilation-style album leads off with the title track, which gets its own single release on Feb. 2.

These songs were recorded mostly at Hendrix’s Electric Lady studio in 1969, during the last few months of his turbulent life. They were cut amidst recording the guitar god’s ambitious, posthumously completed swan song “First Rays of the New Rising Sun.”

The album includes covers of Cream”s “Sunshine of Your Love” and Elmore James’ “Bleeding Heart.” Also featured are re-recorded versions of “Ships Passing Through The Night,” “Lullaby For The Summer” and the un-dubbed Jimi Hendrix Experience track “Hear My Train A Comin’.”

Also arriving on March 9 is the start of the Jimi Hendrix Catalog Project. Deluxe CD/DVD editions of “Are You Experienced?,” “Axis: Bold As Love,” “Electric Ladyland,” and “First Rays of the New Rising Sun” are getting the reissue treatment, each with the added bonus of Hendrix documentaries from director and anthologist Bob Smeaton.

The Experience Hendrix Tour, which has occured every other year, is returning for a fourth run in March. It features guitarist playing songs by, and insprired by, Hendrix, including Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith. For dates, check out the website.



Below are details on the tracklist for “Valleys of Neptune”:

Stone Free

Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 7, 9, 14, May 17,1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Billy Cox

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Backing Vocals: Roger Chapman, Andy Fairweather Low

Valleys Of Neptune

Recorded: Record Plant, New York, September 23, 1969, May 15, 1970

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Bass: Billy Cox

Percussion: Juma Sultan

Bleeding Heart

Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 24, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Billy Cox

Drums: Rocky Isaac

Tambourine: Chris Grimes

Maracas: Al Marks

Hear My Train A Comin”

Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 7, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Mr. Bad Luck

Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, May 5, 1967

Producer: Chas Chandler

Additional bass and drum recording, Air Studios, London, June 5, 1987

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Sunshine Of Your Love

Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 16, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Percussion: Rocki Dzidzornu

Lover Man

Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 16, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Ships Passing Through The Night

Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 14, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Guitar, Vocals: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Fire

Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 17, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass, Backing Vocal: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Red House

Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 17, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Lullaby For The Summer

Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 7, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Mixed By Eddie Kramer

Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell

Crying Blue Rain

Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 16, 1969

Producer: Jimi Hendrix

Additional bass and drum recording, Air Studios, London, June 5, 1987

Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix

Percussion: Rocki Dzidzornu

Bass: Noel Redding

Drums: Mitch Mitchell