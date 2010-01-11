New Jimi Hendrix album due in March

Some of Jimi Hendrix’s previously unreleased and rare recordings will become widely available with the March 9 release of “Valleys of Neptune.” The compilation-style album leads off with the title track, which gets its own single release on Feb. 2.
These songs were recorded mostly at Hendrix’s Electric Lady studio in 1969, during the last few months of his turbulent life. They were cut amidst recording the guitar god’s ambitious, posthumously completed swan song “First Rays of the New Rising Sun.”
The album includes covers of Cream”s “Sunshine of Your Love” and Elmore James’ “Bleeding Heart.” Also featured are re-recorded versions of “Ships Passing Through The Night,” “Lullaby For The Summer” and the un-dubbed Jimi Hendrix Experience track “Hear My Train A Comin’.”
Also arriving on March 9 is the start of the Jimi Hendrix Catalog Project. Deluxe CD/DVD editions of “Are You Experienced?,” “Axis: Bold As Love,” “Electric Ladyland,” and “First Rays of the New Rising Sun” are getting the reissue treatment, each with the added bonus of Hendrix documentaries from director and anthologist Bob Smeaton.
The Experience Hendrix Tour, which has occured every other year, is returning for a fourth run in March. It features guitarist playing songs by, and insprired by, Hendrix, including Joe Satriani, Jonny Lang, Eric Johnson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Brad Whitford of Aerosmith. For dates, check out the website.
Below are details on the tracklist for “Valleys of Neptune”:
Stone Free
Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 7, 9, 14, May 17,1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Billy Cox
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Backing Vocals: Roger Chapman, Andy Fairweather Low
Valleys Of Neptune
Recorded: Record Plant, New York, September 23, 1969, May 15, 1970
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Bass: Billy Cox
Percussion: Juma Sultan
Bleeding Heart
Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 24, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Billy Cox
Drums: Rocky Isaac
Tambourine: Chris Grimes
Maracas: Al Marks
Hear My Train A Comin”
Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 7, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Mr. Bad Luck
Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, May 5, 1967
Producer: Chas Chandler
Additional bass and drum recording, Air Studios, London, June 5, 1987
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Sunshine Of Your Love
Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 16, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Percussion: Rocki Dzidzornu
Lover Man
Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 16, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Ships Passing Through The Night
Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 14, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Guitar, Vocals: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Fire
Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 17, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass, Backing Vocal: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Red House
Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 17, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Lullaby For The Summer
Recorded: Record Plant, New York, April 7, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Mixed By Eddie Kramer
Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Crying Blue Rain
Recorded: Olympic Studios, London, February 16, 1969
Producer: Jimi Hendrix
Additional bass and drum recording, Air Studios, London, June 5, 1987
Vocal, Guitar: Jimi Hendrix
Percussion: Rocki Dzidzornu
Bass: Noel Redding
Drums: Mitch Mitchell
Better late than never.