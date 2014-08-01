New ‘Jurassic World’ image puts ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star Chris Pratt in a cage

By the time “Jurassic World” comes out next summer, Chris Pratt may be a huge star.

After leading the ensemble voice cast in “The Lego Movie,” the “Parks and Recreation” regular is sure to get a lot of attention this weekend from Marvel's “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

And “Jurassic World” director Colin Trevorrow sure knows how to get fans' attention. Today he tweeted a new photo of Pratt from the dino-sequel, and threw in a “Guardians” reference in the text.

See it here:

Now that we've seen plenty of the film's human stars, when do we get to see some dinosaurs in action? The photo features a determined-looking Pratt staring into (or out of) and cage or fence or something. What's in there? Should we be concerned?

Taking place 22 years after Steven Spielberg's original “Jurassic Park” (he's just producing this one), “World” also stars Bryce Dallas Howard, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Judy Greer, Ty Simpkins, BD Wong and Vincent D'Onofrio.

“Jurassic World” will roar into theaters June 12, 2015.