New ‘Maleficent’ Banner Shows Off Some Jim Henson-esque Creatures

A lot is riding on this latest CGI fever dream from Disney Studios. Maleficent is one of the most beloved villains in their stable and if they screw up, fans may never forgive them. No pressure though!

In the lead up to the May 30th release, Disney has been slowly releasing posters, images, and video footage in hopes of easing us in to a kinder, more well-rounded Maleficent. Whether or not that will fly – zing! – with audiences remains to be seen. But! The latest banner offers some tantalizing details about the world inhabited by the cast of Sleeping Beauty.

Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios

Ignore the right side of the banner. Pretend it isn't there. Yes yes, dark and gloomy. Spiky thorns. Spooky rocks. We've seen it all before. Instead, look at these super cute sentient woodland species! OH MY GOD THEY ARE ADORABLE with their little spines and big noses and rock chins and floppy ears. Who are these tiny, cuddly people? A type of fairy perhaps? Or just more mythological creatures? Doesn't matter, I'm sure they play a part in the big battle sequence implied in the trailers.

Don't they look as if they'd be right at home in a remake of 'Labyrinth' or 'The Dark Crystal?' NOT that those need to be remade, Hollywood. Back off. Seriously. Even the little malformed ones are so cute and fluffy, which is no easy trick when you don't even have fur!. Look at those sweet doe eyes and weird but precious boomerang noses! And are those noble treants wearing loincloths? How thoughtful to remember the PG-13 rating.

And then there's these little fellas. The one in the middle is probably grumpy because he got stuck with the two nudists. But maybe the lack of clothes means they're pets and not people? I want an elephant nosed, web-handed amorphous blob pet!. If Disney doesn't turn these two into stuffed animals, their marketing department is missing a huge squishable opportunity.

I mean the one on the left here is practically begging for a limited edition Furby. But not all of these woodland people are cute. Despite a fabulous color scheme and amazing bone structure, the insect lady has got to go. Nope. No thank you.

Other than the nightmare fuel that is insect women smiling seductively at the camera while waving their omnipositor fingers at you, these guys look super. Hopefully they look as good in motion as they do standing around getting their photo taken.