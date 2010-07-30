New Michael Jackson album due in November: Could there be two?

#Michael Jackson
07.30.10 8 years ago

When the late Michael Jackson estate signed a deal with Sony for a posthumous 10-release deal, it was for over the next seven years. So it’s about time they got crackin’.

According to Jackson manager Frank DiLeo, in an interview with Rolling Stone, a set of 10 previously unreleased songs will be out in time for Christmas this year, some time in November. He failed to mention, though, from what era of Jackson’s career the songs would be culled.

DiLeo says there are more than 100 unreleased songs in the vault, including collaborations with Ne-Yo, Akon and will.i.am.

Earlier this week, producer Rodney Jerkins also claimed to be patching together a collection of songs he worked on with Jackson. He told VladTV, ” “You know there is a lot of red tape, but it’s definitely going to happen.” No word when or how, but “happen” as a verb is active enough.

In other MJ news, the seven “other doctors” in the pop singer’s life — other than Dr. Conrad Murray — were dropped from investigation of wrongdoing this week by the California Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jackson
TAGSAKONfrank dileomichael jacksonNE-YORodney JerkinsWILL.I.AM

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP